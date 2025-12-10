Calamos Investments in Growth Mode: Expands Strong Leadership Team

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments LLC, a leading global investment manager, announced six key additions to the firm's leadership team as part of its continued strategic expansion, including Robert "Bob" Parise Jr. as SVP, Director of Institutional and Intermediary Sales, and Paul Ticu as SVP, Head of Asset Allocation and Client Solutions. The new hires strengthen Calamos' capabilities across asset allocation, client solutions, and distribution.

According to CEO John Koudounis, "The additions of Bob, Paul, and our new team members reinforces our commitment to building a leadership team with expansive experience and deep industry expertise. We remain committed to excellence, innovation, and client service and continue to build a leadership team to facilitate the growth of the firm."

Robert Parise, Jr., was named SVP, Director of Institutional and Intermediary Sales: Parise oversees investment product distribution and placement across institutional and intermediary channels, reporting to the firm's Chief Distribution Officer, Thomas Kiley. Parise joins Calamos from Northern Trust Asset Management, where he worked for nearly a decade, leading multiple sales teams, most recently overseeing the Global Institutional Client Group. Parise brings over thirty years of financial industry experience from Northern Trust, JP Morgan Asset Management, and predecessor firms.

Paul Ticu, Calamos SVP, Head of Asset Allocation and Client Solutions: Ticu is the primary liaison for CIO relationships, the head of model portfolio management and strategy, and a member of the Investment Committee, reporting to the firm's Chief Operating Officer, Dan Dufresne. Ticu brings extensive experience from his most recent role as Senior Portfolio Strategist at BlackRock. Prior to that, Ticu served as Portfolio Manager, Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation at Saudi Aramco Investment Management.

The firm's expansion also includes team members:

Jordan Rosenfeld, VP, Co-Portfolio Manager – ETFs : Rosenfeld joined the Calamos portfolio management team after serving as Senior Director, Portfolio Manager for Milliman where he led the ETF Advisory Team and served as co-head portfolio manager for all of Milliman's ETF and options-based mutual funds and sub-advisory mandates.

: Rosenfeld joined the Calamos portfolio management team after serving as Senior Director, Portfolio Manager for Milliman where he led the ETF Advisory Team and served as co-head portfolio manager for all of Milliman's ETF and options-based mutual funds and sub-advisory mandates. Gregory Jones, VP, National Accounts Manager: Jones joined Calamos after serving as Director & Senior Relationship Management at BlackRock for the last eight years. While at BlackRock, Jones acted as a senior relationship manager, responsible for platform sales in private banks, independent RIAs, and wirehouses.

Jones joined Calamos after serving as Director & Senior Relationship Management at BlackRock for the last eight years. While at BlackRock, Jones acted as a senior relationship manager, responsible for platform sales in private banks, independent RIAs, and wirehouses. Grant Einhorn, VP, National Accounts Manager. Einhorn joined Calamos from BlackRock where he spent over 17 years in various sales and relationship management roles, most recently as senior relationship manager in investment due diligence.

Einhorn joined Calamos from BlackRock where he spent over 17 years in various sales and relationship management roles, most recently as senior relationship manager in investment due diligence. Adam Jacobs, VP, Director of Investment Operations. Jacobs joined Calamos from Artisan Partners, where he led and managed the Fixed Income and Alternatives middle office teams.

About Calamos

