Calamos Investments Taps Veteran BlackRock Distribution Executive to Lead RIA Sales

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments LLC, a global investment manager, today announced the hire of senior and accomplished sales professional Thomas Kiley, III. In this newly formed position, Kiley will lead strategy and business development for the firm's registered investment advisor distribution channel and will oversee a team of dedicated RIA sales professionals. Kiley joins from BlackRock, where he worked for nearly two decades and most recently led sales for the firm's East Coast RIA segment.

"RIAs represent the fastest growing segment of today's wealth market and a key strategic growth area for Calamos," said John Koudounis, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tom's in-depth knowledge of the RIA marketplace will be invaluable to the firm—not only in presenting our investment capabilities but also in helping reimagine our approach to delivering value to this important advisor segment."

Calamos is a leading alternative investment manager and over the last 18+ months has expanded its breadth of capabilities and products to meet the sophisticated and complex needs of the RIA community. This includes the Calamos Aksia Alternative Credit & Income Fund and several ETFs solutions. Over roughly that same period, Calamos recruited five new RIA and ETF dedicated sales professionals in an effort to increase its delivery across the country.

"With the addition of a respected, seasoned RIA distribution leader like Tom aboard, we can advance and execute our strategic growth plans and implement an enhanced service model that seeks to best serve the growing and highly specialized advisor market," said Robert Behan, CFA, EVP and Chief Distribution Officer.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $37.1 billion in AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of March 31, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds & endowments, foundations, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos ) , on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com .

