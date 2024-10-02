Calamos Named 2024 "Alternative Investment Asset Manager of the Year" by WealthManagement.com

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Koudounis, President & CEO, Calamos Investments LLC, proudly announces the firm has been named the "Alternative Investment Asset Manager of the Year" by WealthManagement.com.

"We are honored to receive this award, which reflects our commitment to delivering innovative strategies that offer superior diversification and risk management for more than 45 years," said John Koudounis, President and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our team's ability to navigate an ever-changing financial landscape and provide advisors and investors with strategies that help achieve long-term success."

The award recognizes the breadth of the firm's liquid alternative investments, including one of the market's first and largest alternative strategies, the Calamos Market Neutral Income Mutual Fund (CMNIX) – an absolute return strategy with a 30+ year history of delivering stability and consistent outperformance relative to traditional bonds.

"One of the most important trends in the investment industry is the increased recognition of the power of alternatives as asset allocation cornerstones, said John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder, Chairman and Global CIO. "Our alternative strategies are designed to address diverse needs but share a common goal: empowering investors to better manage risk and create long-term wealth."

Since the beginning of 2024, Calamos has innovated and expanded its lineup of alternatives into the ETF market, introducing new strategies that capitalize on Calamos' alternative expertise. This includes the first of its kind series, the Calamos Structured Protection ETFs™ that deliver 100% downside protection, growth potential to the S&P 500®, Nasdaq-100®, or Russell 2000®, and tax alpha over a one-year outcome period. To date, these ETFs have demonstrated their resilience, protecting investors from bouts of market volatility while maintaining exposure to upside market movements.

The firm launched two additional alternative ETFs in 2024, including the Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ), and Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF). In 2023, the Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF launched through a groundbreaking partnership with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. This fund offers investors a unique way to participate in sustainable investing opportunities identified by the portfolio management team's 25+ year proprietary research approach.

The firm has also entered the private credit markets with the introduction of the Calamos Aksia Alternative Credit and Income Fund (CAPIX), a diversified private credit solution delivered in partnership with Aksia, a leading authority in private credit funding. Since launching in June 2023, the fund has garnered close to $300 million in AUM.

The award was presented during the 10th Annual Wealth Management Industry Awards held in New York City.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With $39.4 billion in AUM, including more than $17 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of September 30, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

