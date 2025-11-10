Calamos Wealth Management Adds Two Senior Wealth Advisors to Lead Regional Offices and Enhance High-Net-Worth Client Services

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Wealth Management, the wealth management division of Calamos Investments, today announced the addition of two seasoned wealth management professionals to its advisory team. Gregory Whitehead and Tony Oommen have joined the firm as Senior Vice Presidents and Managing Directors. Whitehead and Oommen will lead the firm's Northeast and Midwest practices, respectively.

"The additions of Gregg and Tony represent a significant enhancement to our Chicagoland and New York offices," stated Joe Weidenbach, Head of Calamos Wealth Management. "Both bring extensive experience leading teams and deep expertise in wealth planning, investment management, and philanthropic strategies. Their client-first approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive, personalized wealth management solutions."

Whitehead joins as Senior Vice President, Managing Director. He brings over 18 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as Director of Wealth Management for the Greater Metro Region at Charles Schwab, where he led wealth management operations across New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Michigan. In this role, he consulted with, coached, and trained financial consultants and branch managers seeking to deliver world-class client investment experiences. Prior to his leadership role, Whitehead served as Assistant Branch Manager for the Millburn, N.J. complex and as a Senior Financial Consultant. As a Certified Wealth Strategist (CWS) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), Whitehead brings specialized knowledge in comprehensive wealth strategies and retirement planning solutions. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Ithaca College.

Oommen also joins as Senior Vice President, Managing Director. Oommen brings over 27 years of experience serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across diverse wealth management models. Most recently, he served as a Wealth Management Advisor for Fidelity Private Wealth Management. His expertise is particularly deep in philanthropic planning, having spent over seven years with Fidelity Charitable guiding professional advisors, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth families in developing large-scale philanthropic giving solutions. As a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP), Oommen is recognized as a thought leader in wealth management and has been quoted in numerous national publications, including the Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, CNBC.com, Kiplinger, Money Magazine, and Investor's Business Daily. He authored the philanthropy chapter in the textbook "Tools & Techniques of Estate Planning for Modern Families" (3rd edition). Oommen maintains an active presence in Chicago's advisory and philanthropic communities, serving on multiple professional and philanthropic boards. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Calamos Wealth Management

Calamos Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, families, nonprofit organizations, and institutions. As part of Calamos Investments, clients benefit from access to the firm's full range of investment capabilities and institutional resources.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With more than $46 billion in AUM, including $20+ billion in liquid alternatives assets as of September 30, 2025, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (Calamos), on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

