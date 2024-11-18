Calamos Wealth Management Named to Prestigious Forbes America's Top RIA Firms List

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Wealth Management (CWM) announced today that Forbes has recognized the firm as one of America's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) for 2024. Chosen from over 25,000 firms nationwide, this award highlights CWM's extensive expertise, growth, and rising prominence in the wealth management industry.

"This recognition exemplifies our relentless pursuit of innovation and service excellence, which we have delivered to our clients for almost five decades," said John Koudounis, President & CEO. "It reflects our drive to stay ahead of industry trends, anticipate client needs, and consistently set new standards in wealth management."

The firm's heritage in wealth management began in 1977 when Founder, Chairman & Global CIO, John P. Calamos, Sr. developed innovative methods for enhancing returns and minimizing downside risk for clients. This was first accomplished with convertible securities and later through an array of alternative investment strategies. Still guided by this pioneering vision, CWM provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and tax-management solutions to help investors build and preserve wealth for themselves, their families, and future generations.

"This achievement is a powerful reflection of the bold vision of our Founder, John P. Calamos, Sr., and the dynamic leadership of our CEO, John Koudounis, said Joe Weidenbach, Head of Calamos Wealth Management. "This recognition also underscores our incredible team who consistently delivers exceptional service and results for those who trust us with their financial futures."

The Forbes America's Top RIA Firms list is the result of thorough quantitative and qualitative analyses conducted by SHOOK research which ensures only the most reputable firms are acknowledged. For more details on the ranking methodology, please refer here.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With more than $40 billion in AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of November 15, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Calamos Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Calamos Investments, is a nationally recognized wealth management firm focusing on comprehensive wealth planning and innovative strategies for high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland, Oregon, and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter (@Calamos ) , on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com .

Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP, and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

SOURCE Calamos Investments