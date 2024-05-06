Calamu Named Winner of Three Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2024

Calamu Recognized as Industry Leader in Cyberstorage, Cyber Resilience, and Ransomware Data Security

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu, a data-first security company and pioneer in cyberstorage, today announced it was selected as the winner of this year's Global InfoSec Awards for three categories: Cyberstorage, Ransomware Data Security Solution, and Cyber Resilience. Now in its twelfth year, The prestigious Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), honors companies of all stages from around the globe who are driving innovation in the information security space.

"Calamu embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Calamu Data Harbor is a powerful cyber vault for securely storing data, including backup repositories. It is the only solution that can absorb a ransomware attack and self-heal automatically, eliminating lengthy periods of downtime and consequences such as data exfiltration, destruction, and loss following an attack.

"We are honored to be selected as the winner of three categories from this year's Global InfoSec Awards," said Paul Lewis, CEO and Founder of Calamu. "Data is the primary target for cyberattacks as today's threat actors seek to cripple business continuity efforts and extort stolen data. At Calamu, we believe that a ransom should never have to be paid. Being recognized for trailblazing the cyberstorage category and for building innovative solutions to ransomware solidifies Calamu's commitment to making the cyber world a safer place.

Calamu's award-winning Data Harbor will be on display at the RSA Conference 2024 in the Early Stage Expo, Booth #19. The company is also showcasing its key partnerships with Veritas and co-sponsoring activities with Insight Partners.

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of data-first security technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com .

