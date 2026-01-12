Calcium Acetate Market worth $0.16 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Calcium Acetate Market by Function, Form (Powder, Granules, Solution), Application (Resins, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Paints & Coatings, Detergents & Cleaning Agents, Food & Beverage Additives), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The calcium acetate market is projected to grow from USD 0.14 billion in 2025 to USD 0.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Calcium Acetate Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 0.14 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 0.16 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.0%

Calcium Acetate Market Trends & Insights:

The expansion of the calcium acetate market is driven by the demand for mineral fortification in food & beverage products as consumers increasingly concentrate on bone health and preventive nutrition. Calcium acetate is increasingly used for pH control, preservation, and calcium supplementation.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical end-use industry is estimated to account for the largest share of 34.6% in the overall calcium acetate market in 2025.

The solution segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

By function, the firming agent segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical ingredients segment is estimated to be the largest application of calcium acetate during the forecast period.

Companies such as Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGAA, Kerry Group, and Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., among others, were identified as some of the star players in the calcium acetate market globally, given their strong market share and product footprint

Foodchem International Corporation, Sinofi Ingredients, and JJ Chemical, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Calcium Acetate Market"

280 - Tables

180 - Figures

260 - Pages

The expansion of the calcium acetate market is driven by a surge in demand for mineral fortification in food and beverage products as consumers increasingly concentrate on bone health and preventive nutrition. Furthermore, improvements in cold-chain logistics and packaged food infrastructure have also generated a greater requirement for efficient firming agents that could ensure product texture and shelf life.

"Powder form is projected to have the largest share in the calcium acetate market during the forecast period."

The powder segment accounts for the largest share of the calcium acetate market owing to its versatility, ease of handling, and compatibility across different applications. The powdered form of calcium acetate has excellent flowability, uniform blending, and accurate dosing; hence, it is favoured in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations of tablets, capsules, and sachets. It also offers improved storage stability, transportation efficiency, and longer shelf life compared with liquids or solutions.

"The food & beverage end-use industry accounted for the second-largest share of the calcium acetate market during the forecast period."

The food & beverage sector accounted for the second-largest share in the calcium acetate market. Calcium acetate is used as a firming agent, acidity regulator, and preservative in various processed and packaged foods. It is used in fruits and vegetables, bakery products, dairy and dairy alternatives, and ready-to-eat meals for textural maintenance, pH control, and shelf-life extension. The rising emphasis on food safety, clean-label ingredients, and mineral fortification is further augmenting calcium acetate adoption in the food & beverage industry.

"Europe is estimated to be the third-largest market for calcium acetate during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Europe is estimated to account for the third-largest share in the calcium acetate market. The market in the region is driven by the presence of developed end-use industries and a strong regulatory environment, along with a consistent demand from the pharmaceutical and food processing industries. The region has a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base, which fuels the demand for calcium acetate. Moreover, the large processed and packaged food industry in Europe contributes to the high demand for calcium acetate as a firming and acid regulation agent.

Key Players

The key players in the calcium acetate market are Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGAA (Germany), Kerry Group (Ireland), Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Aolikai Food Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Macco (Canada), Fengchen Group Co., Ltd. (China), Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. (India), Tengzhou Aolong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

