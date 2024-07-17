Calcium Carbonate Market Size In North America is set to grow by USD 3.73 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium carbonate market size in North America size is estimated to grow by USD 3.73 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period. Increasing use of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for nano calcium carbonate in plastics and rubber industries. However, increasing price of GCC in North America poses a challenge. Key market players include AGSCO Corp., Arkema Group, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Covia Holdings LLC, GLC Minerals, Holcim Ltd., Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist SA, Mccarthy Bush Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Pete Lien and Sons Inc., SCR Sibelco NV, Solvay SA, The Cary Co., and Graymont Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Calcium Carbonate Market Scope In North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US, Canada, and Mexico Key companies profiled AGSCO Corp., Arkema Group, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Covia Holdings LLC, GLC Minerals, Holcim Ltd., Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist SA, Mccarthy Bush Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Omya International AG, Pete Lien and Sons Inc., SCR Sibelco NV, Solvay SA, The Cary Co., and Graymont Ltd

Market Driver

Calcium carbonate, specifically its ultra-fine nano-precipitated form, is a versatile additive used in various industries such as paper, plastic, paint, and rubber. Its exceptional chemical and physical properties, including large surface areas and improved dispersion, make it an essential component. In the plastic industry, calcium carbonate is used as an impact modifier, filler, and rheology control agent. In rubber production, it functions as a cost-reducing filler and a reinforcing agent, enhancing properties like permeability, stiffness, tensile strength, flame and scratch resistance, and thermal stability. Advanced technologies are employed to produce calcium carbonate nanoparticles, which are then coated with modifiers for optimal performance. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the calcium carbonate market in North America over the forecast period.

The Calcium Carbonate market in North America is witnessing significant growth, particularly in the printing paper and packaging-grade paper sectors. The use of Calcium Carbonate as a filler material in papermaking processes, such as the alkaline process, has become increasingly popular due to its ability to improve paper properties like gloss, high brightness, and surface finishing. This trend is driven by increasing demand for printable and high-quality papers for various applications. Basic materials like Wood pulp and additives are key components in papermaking. Kaolin, a traditional filler, is being replaced by Precipitated Calcium Carbonate due to its cost-effectiveness and superior performance. Calcium Carbonate is also used in various industries like Paints & coatings, Adhesives & sealants, and Hygiene-related products. In the Food industry, Calcium Citrate, a food-grade form of Calcium Carbonate, is used as a Food additive, Preservative, Acidifier, and Flavoring agent. The growing population and increasing hygiene standards have boosted the demand for Calcium Carbonate in various applications, including Packaging and Tissue. Calcium Carbonate is also used as a filler material in the production of Citric Acid, a common food additive and cleaning agent. The demand for Calcium Carbonate is expected to continue growing due to its versatility and wide range of applications in various industries.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The calcium carbonate market in North America is experiencing price fluctuations due to the rising cost of ground calcium carbonate (GCC). The price of GCC varies based on its grade, usage, and consumer market. Major calcium carbonate producers, such as Imerys in North America , quote premium prices for GCC due to its extensive use in paper applications. Additionally, escalating transportation and energy costs have contributed to the price increase of calcium carbonate in North America . For instance, in November 2021 , Omya, a prominent industrial minerals producer, announced a 9% price hike for calcium carbonate products, including GCC, in North America . Consequently, the increased cost of GCC is expected to negatively impact the growth of the calcium carbonate market in North America during the forecast period.

is experiencing price fluctuations due to the rising cost of ground calcium carbonate (GCC). The price of GCC varies based on its grade, usage, and consumer market. Major calcium carbonate producers, such as Imerys in , quote premium prices for GCC due to its extensive use in paper applications. Additionally, escalating transportation and energy costs have contributed to the price increase of calcium carbonate in . For instance, in , Omya, a prominent industrial minerals producer, announced a 9% price hike for calcium carbonate products, including GCC, in . Consequently, the increased cost of GCC is expected to negatively impact the growth of the calcium carbonate market in during the forecast period. The Calcium Carbonate market in North America experiences significant demand from various industries. Key sectors include Paper for tissue production and coating, Hygiene-related products, and Packaging applications. In Paints & coatings, Calcium Carbonate functions as a mineral filler, enhancing opacity, brightness, and smoothness. For Adhesives & sealants, it acts as a reinforcing agent. In the Food industry, it serves as a Food additive, Preservative, Acidifier, Flavoring agent, and Cleaning agent. In Cosmetics and Dietary supplements, Calcium Citrate is the preferred form. Calcium Carbonate also plays a crucial role in pH value adjustment and water neutralization in various applications. Market leaders like LafargeHolcim leverage Calcium Carbonate in Cement, Concrete, Ceramic materials, Marble, Tiles, Residential and Commercial buildings. However, market fragmentation exists due to the presence of numerous players in Polymer composites, Lime-derived substances, Rubbers, PVC/plastics, and Paints. Calcium Carbonate's versatility extends to Thermal & electrical insulators, Paperboard, E-commerce sector, and Kaolin in the Paper industry. Green applications and Paper Sector growth contribute to the market's continued expansion.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This calcium carbonate market in North America report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 GCC

1.2 PCC Application 2.1 Fillers

2.2 Pigments

2.3 Raw chemical materials

2.4 pH balancing agents

2.5 Dietary supplements Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 GCC- Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) is a cost-effective mineral filler widely used in various industries in North America. In paper manufacturing, GCC reduces production costs and maintains an optimal pH level, resulting in thicker, stronger, and longer-lasting paper sheets. The increasing demand for mineral fillers will drive the consumption of GCC. Its use in plastics and paints also contributes significantly to its market growth. In painting, GCC acts as an extender and replaces expensive pigments like titanium dioxide, enhancing opacity and brightness, particularly in architectural coatings. The calcium carbonate market in North America is expected to grow due to the versatility and affordability of GCC in these applications.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Marine Calcium market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising demand for natural calcium sources in dietary supplements and functional foods. Major players focus on sustainable harvesting and advanced processing techniques to meet consumer preferences for eco-friendly products.

The global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market is expanding due to its wide applications in paper, plastics, and paints. Innovations in production technology and increased use in bioplastics and pharmaceuticals are propelling market growth, with key manufacturers investing in research to enhance product quality and performance.

Research Analysis

The Calcium Carbonate market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to its widespread applications in various industries. In the paper sector, calcium carbonate is used as a mineral filler in the production of paper, enhancing its opacity, brightness, and smoothness. It is extensively used in the paper industry for filling, paper coating, and papermaking processes following the alkaline process. In hygiene-related products, calcium carbonate acts as a cleaning agent, providing excellent absorbency and bulk. In the packaging industry, it is used as a coating agent to improve the overall quality of packaging-grade paper. Calcium carbonate also finds applications in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and various other industries. It can be produced from natural sources like limestone or synthetically as calcium citrate. The market is driven by the increasing demand for paper products, green applications, and the need for cost-effective basic materials. Citric acid and kaolin are often used as additives in the production process. Calcium carbonate is also used as a food additive, preservative, acidifier, and flavoring agent in the food industry.

Market Research Overview

Calcium carbonate is a versatile mineral widely used in various industries across North America due to its excellent properties. In the paper industry, it serves as a mineral filler, enhancing the opacity, brightness, and smoothness of paper products. For hygiene-related applications, calcium carbonate is used in the production of tissue and other related products. In packaging applications, it acts as a filler and reinforcing agent in plastics and polymer composites. Calcium carbonate also finds extensive use in the paint and coatings industry as a pigment and extender. In the adhesives and sealants sector, it acts as a filler and improves the overall performance of the end products. Calcium citrate and citric acid, derived from calcium carbonate, are used as food additives, preservatives, acidifiers, and flavoring agents. Calcium carbonate is also used in cleaning agents, cosmetics, and dietary supplements. In the construction industry, calcium carbonate is used in the production of cement, concrete, and ceramic materials. The pH value and water neutralization properties of calcium carbonate make it an essential ingredient in various applications. The market for calcium carbonate in North America is fragmented, with applications spanning from tissue production and paper sector to paints, thermal & electrical insulators, and e-commerce sector. Other applications include use in rubber, PVC/plastics, and lime-derived substances. The demand for calcium carbonate is driven by population growth, hygiene standards, and the increasing use of calcium carbonate as a replacement for kaolin in paper coating. Precipitated calcium carbonate is gaining popularity due to its high brightness, gloss, and surface finishing properties. The production cost of calcium carbonate is relatively low compared to other basic materials, making it an attractive option for various industries. The use of calcium carbonate as a paper filling material in the alkaline papermaking process is also increasing, as it improves printability and reduces the need for additives in paper mills. Calcium carbonate is used in various industries, including paper, hygiene-related products, packaging applications, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, food additives, cleaning agents, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and construction materials. Its properties include pH value adjustment, water neutralization, and opacity enhancement. The market for calcium carbonate in North America is fragmented, with various applications and end-users, including the paper industry, cement, concrete, ceramic materials, marble, tiles, residential and commercial buildings, and e-commerce sector. The demand for calcium carbonate is driven by population growth, hygiene standards, and the increasing use of calcium carbonate as a replacement for kaolin in paper coating. Other factors driving the market include the increasing use of calcium carbonate in green applications and the growing demand for high brightness and high-performance calcium carbonate products. The market for calcium carbonate in North America is expected to grow at a steady pace due to its versatility and wide range of applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

GCC



PCC

Application

Fillers



Pigments



Raw Chemical Materials



PH Balancing Agents



Dietary Supplements

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio