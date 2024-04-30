Calcium Carbonate Market size is set to grow by USD 15.53 billion from 2023-2027, increasing importance of PCC in the paper industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global calcium carbonate market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.53 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 6.2% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Carbonate Market 2023-2027

Calcium Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Key companies profiled CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, AGSCO Corp., SCR Sibelco NV, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Cerne Calcium Co., GLC Minerals, Greer Industries, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Zillion Sawa Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Kunal Calcium Ltd., and Bhavani chemicals

Market Driver

PCC, or Precipitated Calcium Carbonate, is becoming super important in the paper world. It's used for coating, filling, making paper brighter, and giving it a smooth finish. People like using it because it's easy to work with and makes paper look shiny and stick together better. PCC is super popular in the paper biz because it's made in a lab, so its size and shape can be tweaked to fit what's needed.

Plus, it's way whiter and brighter than other stuff like kaolin and some kinds of calcium carbonate. And it's not crazy expensive either, making it a top pick for making top-notch paper and board. As the need for better paper grows, especially for printing and packing, the demand for PCC shoots up too. This means the global calcium carbonate market is set to grow big time in the coming years, thanks to the paper industry's love for PCC.

Market Challenges

Limestone is super important because it gives US calcium carbonate, which is used in lots of things. In North America , especially the US, there's a bunch of limestone. But here's the problem: most of it is far away from where people need it in places like APAC and Europe . So, it's not really practical for companies to mine it.

, especially the US, there's a bunch of limestone. But here's the problem: most of it is far away from where people need it in places like APAC and . So, it's not really practical for companies to mine it. Plus, mining limestone makes a lot of noise and dirty air, which people don't like. Companies have to spend a ton of money to follow the rules about pollution. Also, cheaper limestone from other places is making it hard for companies to make money.

Making new quarries takes a really long time, and people usually don't want them in their neighborhoods. With fewer places to get limestone, it's tough for the calcium carbonate market to grow. So, it looks like things might not be so great for the calcium carbonate market in the future.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This calcium carbonate market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 GCC 1.2 PCC End-user 2.1 Paper 2.2 Plastic 2.3 Paint 2.4 Adhesive and sealant 2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC 3.2 North America 3.3 Europe 3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 GCC- The GCC segment is set to lead the Calcium Carbonate Market, being the largest and valued at USD 34.10 in 2017. It's made by crushing limestone or marble into powder, known for its brightness and small particle size. Used in paper, plastics, paints, coatings, rubber, adhesives, and construction, GCC is versatile. Government regulations favor non-toxic additives, boosting GCC's adoption across industries. This trend is expected to drive the worldwide calcium carbonate market's growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) Market plays a vital role across various industries. It's used in paints, coatings, and cosmetics for its properties as a filler and pigment. In food, it serves as a food additive, preservative, and flavoring agent, while also adjusting pH levels. Dietary supplements and antacids utilize its calcium content. Its presence in cleaning agents ensures efficient removal of dirt.

During the coronavirus pandemic, calcium carbonate witnessed increased demand due to its use in hygiene paper production, as well as in packaging materials for food and pharmaceuticals. Lockdowns led to panic buying and stockpiling, further driving up demand. Despite challenges in trade movements and transportation, economic upticks and heightened hygiene standards maintained market stability.

The mineral's biocompatibility makes it suitable for use in pharmaceuticals and electronics. Its high porosity and smoothness enhance its application in paper coatings and wood pulp production. With rising demands in construction and tissue production, the calcium carbonate market remains resilient, supported by its wide range of applications and versatile properties.

Market Research Overview

The Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) market revolves around paints, coatings, and water treatment industries. With its main components being calcium citrate, citric acid, and an acidifier, it regulates the pH value effectively. Derived from raw materials like rocks, such as calcite, chalk, and aragonite, it's also found in plastics.

Its reserve capacity is crucial for various applications. The market growth depends on factors like population increase and demand from industries like paints and coatings. The simplicity and versatility of Calcium Carbonate make it a sought-after ingredient for a wide array of products, ensuring a steady market demand.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

GCC



PCC

End-user

Paper



Plastic



Paint



Adhesive And Sealant



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio