Calculated Industries Launches AI in CMPro App to Support Jobsite Efficiency

Voice and text AI Assistant delivers step-by-step construction math guidance built on trusted CMPro construction math

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, is expanding its CMPro app with Ask CMPro, a new AI-powered construction math assistant built on their 40 years of proprietary construction math expertise.

Construction Master Pro

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that pull information from broad internet sources, Ask CMPro is built on Calculated Industries' proprietary CMPro construction math system, trusted by millions of construction professionals for decades. Designed specifically for real world jobsite workflows, Ask CMPro provides step-by-step guidance for tasks such as calculating rafter pitch, material takeoffs, and stairs. Ask CMPro delivers AI-powered guidance so contractors and tradespeople can get answers quickly without stopping work to search manuals, videos, or guides.

Calculated Industries calculators and digital tools are trusted by contractors, tradespeople, estimators, unions, apprenticeship programs, and trade schools and are widely recognized as the gold standard in construction math. With Ask CMPro, users can:

Ask questions and receive answers by voice or text

Save chat sessions with time-stamped history

Review previous calculations and guidance

Turn AI features on or off at any time

Submit in-app feedback to improve future performance

Obtain step-by-step calculations for rafter pitch, stair layout, material takeoffs, and more

"AI is only useful on the jobsite if the answers can be trusted," said Steve Kennedy, Calculated Industries President. "Built on four decades of proven CMPro construction math, Ask CMPro delivers AI-powered step-by-step guidance to help users work faster and with greater confidence."

The CMPro app is developed and supported by Calculated Industries' in-house team in Carson City, Nevada, and continues to evolve based on feedback from contractors, educators, and industry professionals.

For more information about the CMPro app and Ask CMPro, visit constructionmasterpro.com.

About Calculated Industries

Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI's tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada. www.Calculated.com

Contact:

Stacie Griffin

Calculated Industries

775.445.6235

[email protected]

SOURCE Calculated Industries