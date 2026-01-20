Caldera Launches Streamlined RIP Portfolio to Support Scalable Growth for Modern Print Businesses of Any Size

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced the launch of Caldera RIP, a simplified licensing model for its raster image processor ("RIP") software portfolio that allows professional print businesses of any size to choose from one of three tailored software subscriptions based on their unique production needs.

This strategic shift simplifies customer choice by adapting product offerings to the different production workflows that modern print businesses typically handle based on their size. As a result, print professionals have more flexibility to invest in the software capabilities they need today but then easily expand those capabilities as their businesses grow and their production needs evolve over time.

Under the new structure, customers can select between Perpetual Licensing, which offers software ownership with optional upgrades, or Subscription Licensing, providing flexible, continuous access to the latest versions. Both licensing models follow a consistent three-tier framework:

Essentials – tailored for smaller print operations producing lower-volume applications such as stickers and banners.

– tailored for smaller print operations producing lower-volume applications such as stickers and banners. Pro – designed for mid-range production environments.

– designed for mid-range production environments. Max – built for high-volume operations, including flatbed printing and advanced finishing.

The new structure supports a product philosophy aligned with modern print shop growth paths. A small shop may begin with a single aqueous device producing decals & posters, then at a later stage scale up to a flatbed and more advanced finishing system. Caldera software implementation scales with them, without forcing a platform change or feature renegotiation.

"We are heralding the next phase of professional print software: global in scale, local in service and simplified in product structure," said Samin Sarkar, Caldera's General Manager. "As our customers grow, they need clarity, continuity and trusted local service. This portfolio restructuring reinforces Caldera's commitment to long-term customer success in every market we serve."

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 30 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

