Hillphoenix Expands Industrial CO2 Portfolio with Launch of AdvansorUltra Platform

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, today announced the launch of AdvansorUltra™, its first standardized industrial CO 2 rack, strengthening the company's position in the rapidly growing industrial refrigeration market.

The launch advances Hillphoenix's long-term strategy to capitalize on the accelerating adoption of transcritical CO 2 refrigeration across cold storage, food processing, and pharmaceutical end markets. AdvansorUltra reflects the evolution from Hillphoenix's engineered-to-order approach for industrial CO 2 systems to a scalable platform model.

"This platform solution enables us to consistently control our quality and reduce our lead times to meet the market demands all while providing a product solution focused on customer needs," said Ousama Sabra, Senior Product Manager of Industrial Refrigeration Systems for Hillphoenix.

Key features of AdvansorUltra:

High Capacity : AdvansorUltra offers capacities up to 450TR (1,583kW) per rack. Large facilities may utilize multiple racks.

: AdvansorUltra offers capacities up to 450TR (1,583kW) per rack. Large facilities may utilize multiple racks. Temperature Range : Handles temperatures typically ranging from -25 to 20F (-32 to -7C) and as low as -57F (-48C) for specialized applications like spiral freezing.

: Handles temperatures typically ranging from -25 to 20F (-32 to -7C) and as low as -57F (-48C) for specialized applications like spiral freezing. Improved Serviceability : The platform design provides technicians with isolated and better access to serviceable parts to perform most service events without system shutdown.

: The platform design provides technicians with isolated and better access to serviceable parts to perform most service events without system shutdown. Optional Features: Includes parallel compression, various heat reclaim options (air, water, hydronic), and Hillphoenix's ChargeSecure™ charge-preservation system.

In connection with this launch, Hillphoenix has also upgraded its training facility in Conyers, Georgia, to help bridge the knowledge gap for technicians transitioning from traditional refrigerant systems to transcritical CO 2 systems.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning Center and The AMS Group. For more information, visit hillphoenix.com, or call 770-285-3264.

About Dover Food Retail

Dover Food Retail is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Operating through our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, and headquartered in Conyers, Georgia, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain. The Dover Food Retail group of companies are subsidiaries of Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

