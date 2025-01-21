Caldwell® Reimagines Clay Shooting with the ClayCopter™

Revolutionary Target Launch System Delivers Thrilling New Way to Clay

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, unveiled a revolutionary new target system for shotgun shooters under its iconic shooting accessories brand, Caldwell®. Building on its promise to help shooters "Eliminate the Variables That Make You Miss™," Caldwell® is proud to introduce shotgun shooters to a new spin on "shooting clays", providing an alternative target to traditional clays. The ClayCopter™ target system includes a powerful, lightweight, motorized handheld launcher that shoots one or two biodegradable discs, called ClayCopters™, to distances of up to 100 yards. It offers a fun, challenging, and stress-free way for shooters at all levels to test their limits and experience a new way to clay.

For nearly 150 years, traditional clay targets have been the most practical option for shotgun sports enthusiasts eager to hone their wing shooting skills. Traditional clay targets typically require heavy throwers that are bulky and cumbersome to store and transport. Clays are notoriously fragile, fly in predictable patterns, and come in heavy containers that often make transportation a real challenge. With the ClayCopter™ system, taking a thrower and targets to the range couldn't be easier and more fun. Designed entirely in-house, the portable launcher is lightweight at only 3lbs and packs the same power of a traditional electric thrower into a handheld motorized design small enough to fit in a range bag or backpack. The ClayCopter™ target discs are 70% lighter than traditional clays without sacrificing distance, are designed to break only when shot, and have a unique flight pattern that mimics real game flight, veering in different directions based on weather conditions and settings controlled by the user operating the ClayCopter™ launcher. Additionally, ClayCopter™ targets have obtained the Green Leaf Mark certification from Intertek, as they are constructed from eco-friendly materials that biodegrade faster than traditional clays. See the Caldwell ClayCopter™ in Action Here

"I am super excited for the Caldwell ClayCopter to be coming to the market. We have used Caldwell Claymore throwers at Full Draw Outfitters for the past several years and we absolutely love them. This fall we had the Caldwell team in camp for Colorado dove season and had the opportunity to try a prototype of the ClayCopter – it was an absolute blast! I am not sure what is more fun, shooting the shotgun or throwing the targets. We will definitely be using these for practice and entertainment for our hunters in camp."

- Fred Eichler, Owner, Full Draw Outfitters

TV Host, Everything Eichler

The ClayCopter™ launcher has an integral high-speed motor capable of spinning the target discs up to 15,000 RPM, launching them in singles or pairs, to distances up to 100 yards. The handheld launcher is designed to feel comfortable and secure when operating, reducing fatigue and freeing the user to fully maneuver the device to easily alter target distance, angle, and direction. Additionally, the ClayCopter™ launcher is packed with features, including a speed adjustment knob near the trigger, a removable "mag style" rechargeable lithium-ion battery capable of 300 launches on a single charge, and status indicator that displays launch power, status, and battery health.

Caldwell ClayCopter™

MSRP $219.99



Handheld launcher easy to use, store, and transport

Variable speed knob allows user to adjust speed and distance

Launches ClayCopter™ targets in singles or pairs up to 100 yards

Status indicator displays launch power, status, and low battery warning

Includes rechargeable Li-ion battery with convenient integrated battery meter

Up to 300 launches per charge



ClayCopter™ targets come in packs of 50, are sold in lightweight, hard-sided cylinder-shaped containers that resemble tennis ball tubes and can be shipped and transported safely, unlike traditional clays. The tubes are eye-catching, adorned with the exciting game birds that inspired the product, and are designed to preserve the unique and proprietary properties of the targets made to work exclusively with the ClayCopter™ target system. Targets are available in two sizes – 90mm and 110mm diameter – each offering slightly different flight characteristics depending on the shooter's preference. Both sizes can be thrown alone or in pairs, and are designed to accelerate away from the user like a real flushing bird.

Caldwell ClayCopter Targets

MSRP: $9.99 (90mm) | $12.99 (110mm)

Proprietary targets simulate game bird flight

Lightweight and durable targets resistant to breaking when dropped accidentally

Eco-friendly material that biodegrades faster than traditional clay targets

Hi-Viz orange color increases target visibility

Convenient and compact packaging for easy transport and storage

Two sizes available: 90mm and 110mm

About Caldwell®

Caldwell® is a leading shooting accessory brand within the American Outdoor Brands, Inc. portfolio. Trusted by firearms owners for over two decades, Caldwell® innovates new products to Eliminate the Variables That Make You Miss™. The ClayCopter™ is the newest addition to the Caldwell® family and represents brand's ongoing commitment to bringing innovative and problem-solving products to the shotgun sports category. In 2022, Caldwell® created the Claymore®, a foot operated battery-free, easy-to-transport clay target launcher that revolutionized traditional clay launchers.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high-quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT! Your Maker®; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob.com.

