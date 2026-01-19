Revolutionary Caldwell Clays™ App Gives Consumers 'A New Way to Clay™'

The Caldwell Clays™ App provides a variety of features and tools to create a unique target shooting experience. Users can link together up to 10 Caldwell smart launchers, mixing ClayCopter™ targets with traditional clays in a customized presentation, completely controlled by a mobile app, to deliver Sporting Clays in Your Own Backyard™, an exciting and dynamic tournament-level experience that anyone can organize. The app also lets users create a highly interactive experience with a single ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher, with Touch-to-Launch technology that allows users to take a photo of the field, then select the exact direction, speed, and angle of the target with a simple tap of the screen.

TOUCH-TO-LAUNCH: Control direction, speed, and angle of the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher with a tap of the screen.

Control direction, speed, and angle of the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher with a tap of the screen. HANDS FREE VOICE LAUNCH: Use app to activate Hands Free Voice Launch.

Use app to activate Hands Free Voice Launch. LINK MULTIPLE LAUNCHERS: Connect up to 10 launchers to build your own sporting clays course that can include elements like pre-set pairs, patterns and flurries.

Connect up to 10 launchers to build your own sporting clays course that can include elements like pre-set pairs, patterns and flurries. MIX CLAYCOPTER TARGETS WITH TRADITIONAL CLAYS: Combine Claymore Connect™ (traditional clays) and the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ (ClayCopter™ targets).

Originally introduced by Caldwell® in 2025 as a breakthrough alternative to traditional targets, the ClayCopter™ ultra-portable target platform includes both handheld and ground-based launchers that shoot biodegradable discs, called ClayCopter™ targets, in singles or pairs, to distances of up to 100 yards – offering a fun, challenging, and customizable way for shooters at all levels to test their limits and experience A New Way to Clay™.

The new Claymore Connect™ is a revolutionary, portable, Bluetooth-enabled, ground-based traditional clay thrower. With folding legs and a weight of just 35-lb. (including battery), the Claymore Connect™ is easy to transport and store. It also comes with a 12-volt Li-ion battery pack that is small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, but powerful enough to launch over 350 targets on a single charge. The Claymore Connect™ pairs wirelessly with the Caldwell Clays™ App, allowing shotgun target shooters to remotely operate up to 10 launchers, and create custom pairs and patterns and dynamic target presentations without corded power or wired remotes.

When used alongside the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher, Claymore Connect™ becomes part of a coordinated system, enabling shotgun target shooters to combine traditional clay targets and ClayCopter™ biodegradable targets within a single, app-controlled experience. Together, the Claymore Connect™, the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™, and the Caldwell Clays™ App, deliver greater flexibility, realism, and customization for shotgun target shooting setups ranging from casual backyard sessions to advanced sporting clays-style layouts.

Today's announcement reflects Caldwell's strategy to build a complete shotgun shooting system that grows with the shotgun target shooter through differentiated launchers, advanced targets, smart accessories, and digital integration.

About Caldwell®

Caldwell® is a leading shooting accessory brand within the American Outdoor Brands, Inc. portfolio. Trusted by firearms owners for over two decades, Caldwell® innovates new products to Eliminate the Variables That Make You Miss™. The Caldwell® name represents the brand's ongoing commitment to bringing innovative and problem-solving products to the target shooting category. For more information on Caldwell® products, including the Caldwell® Clays App and the entire family of smart launchers, visit https://www.caldwellshooting.com/launch/caldwel-app-lp.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high-quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT! YOUR MAKER®; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jarrod Grove, Senior Marketing Manager

p: 573.347.6445

[email protected]

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.