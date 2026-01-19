Revolutionary Caldwell Clays™ App Gives Consumers 'A New Way to Clay™'

News provided byAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc.
Jan 19, 2026, 12:00 ET
First of Its Kind App Unlocks Advanced Clay Shooting Features from Your Phone
Interactive 'Touch-To-Launch' Feature Controls and Customizes Presentations
Mix Traditional Clays and ClayCopter™ Targets for Tournament Challenges in Your Own Backyard
COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced the launch of the Caldwell Clays™ App, a mobile application designed to control Caldwell's smart launchers, including the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher and the Claymore Connect™ traditional clay launcher, giving shotgun target shooters centralized, wireless control over their customized target shooting experience. Available for iOS and Android, the Caldwell Clays™ App allows shotgun target shooters to remotely operate multiple Caldwell target launchers, customizing target presentations and bringing the flexibility of a sporting clays course to any range or property. The company will debut the Caldwell Clays™ App and accompanying products at SHOT Show 2026, in Las Vegas, January 20-23, at Booth #11860.
The Caldwell Clays™ App provides a variety of features and tools to create a unique target shooting experience. Users can link together up to 10 Caldwell smart launchers, mixing ClayCopter™ targets with traditional clays in a customized presentation, completely controlled by a mobile app, to deliver Sporting Clays in Your Own Backyard™, an exciting and dynamic tournament-level experience that anyone can organize. The app also lets users create a highly interactive experience with a single ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher, with Touch-to-Launch technology that allows users to take a photo of the field, then select the exact direction, speed, and angle of the target with a simple tap of the screen.
Originally introduced by Caldwell® in 2025 as a breakthrough alternative to traditional targets, the ClayCopter™ ultra-portable target platform includes both handheld and ground-based launchers that shoot biodegradable discs, called ClayCopter™ targets, in singles or pairs, to distances of up to 100 yards – offering a fun, challenging, and customizable way for shooters at all levels to test their limits and experience A New Way to Clay™.
The new Claymore Connect™ is a revolutionary, portable, Bluetooth-enabled, ground-based traditional clay thrower. With folding legs and a weight of just 35-lb. (including battery), the Claymore Connect™ is easy to transport and store. It also comes with a 12-volt Li-ion battery pack that is small enough to fit comfortably in a pocket, but powerful enough to launch over 350 targets on a single charge. The Claymore Connect™ pairs wirelessly with the Caldwell Clays™ App, allowing shotgun target shooters to remotely operate up to 10 launchers, and create custom pairs and patterns and dynamic target presentations without corded power or wired remotes.
When used alongside the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™ launcher, Claymore Connect™ becomes part of a coordinated system, enabling shotgun target shooters to combine traditional clay targets and ClayCopter™ biodegradable targets within a single, app-controlled experience. Together, the Claymore Connect™, the ClayCopter Surface-to-Air™, and the Caldwell Clays™ App, deliver greater flexibility, realism, and customization for shotgun target shooting setups ranging from casual backyard sessions to advanced sporting clays-style layouts.
Today's announcement reflects Caldwell's strategy to build a complete shotgun shooting system that grows with the shotgun target shooter through differentiated launchers, advanced targets, smart accessories, and digital integration.
About Caldwell®
Caldwell® is a leading shooting accessory brand within the American Outdoor Brands, Inc. portfolio. Trusted by firearms owners for over two decades, Caldwell® innovates new products to Eliminate the Variables That Make You Miss™. The Caldwell® name represents the brand's ongoing commitment to bringing innovative and problem-solving products to the target shooting category. For more information on Caldwell® products, including the Caldwell® Clays App and the entire family of smart launchers, visit https://www.caldwellshooting.com/launch/caldwel-app-lp.
About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high-quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT! YOUR MAKER®; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob.com.
