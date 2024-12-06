Calhoun County E911 Becomes First to Launch Ryzyliant's Solution with INdigital NGCS Support

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ga. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calhoun County E911 has achieved a significant milestone in November as the first in the United States to implement Ryzyliant's revolutionary EDGE™ platform, seamlessly integrated with INdigital's Next Generation Core Services (NGCS). This partnership marks a leap forward in delivering agile, reliable, and community-focused emergency response capabilities.

This deployment is a groundbreaking achievement for Calhoun County, one of Georgia's smaller Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) with two positions. It is also INdigital's third live NGCS customer in Georgia, underscoring the company's growing presence and commitment to advancing public safety infrastructure across the state.

As the NGCS provider for Calhoun County, INdigital ensured the seamless delivery of 911 calls and integrated Ryzyliant's EDGE™ platform into the Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet). This integration, combined with Ryzyliant's hybrid cloud-hosted solution with local survivability, provides unmatched resilience, efficiency, and security.

Ryzyliant's EDGE™ platform simplifies emergency call handling with integrated features such as NG9-1-1 call taking, mapping, and computer-aided dispatch (CAD). Powered by INdigital's reliable NGCS circuits, the system ensures rapid response times and full compliance with evolving NG9-1-1 standards.

"This partnership represents the future of public safety technology," said Eric Hartman, Vice President of INdigital. "By combining INdigital's robust NGCS infrastructure with Ryzyliant's cutting-edge EDGE platform, we're ensuring that every 911 call is delivered and answered with precision, no matter the circumstances."

INdigital's local backup capabilities and proven expertise in NGCS projects were instrumental in this deployment. The company also provided database services and implemented Texty, enabling text-to-911 functionality for the county. These services ensure that Calhoun County E911 is prepared to respond to the community's needs with the most reliable tools available.

"Delivering 9-1-1 calls is INdigital's mission, and with Ryzyliant's innovative platform, Calhoun County now has the tools to handle and respond to calls seamlessly," said Caleb Branch, Vice President of Market Management at INdigital. "This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to enhancing public safety operations nationwide."

The successful implementation in Calhoun County highlights the synergy between INdigital and Ryzyliant, setting a new standard for NG9-1-1 solutions. As public safety agencies across the country transition to next-generation systems, this collaboration demonstrates how advanced technology and reliable infrastructure can work hand in hand to serve communities effectively.

About INdigital

INdigital specializes in delivering Next Generation 9-1-1 services, focusing on agile, reliable, and resilient core services tailored to individual PSAP needs. With a mission to ensure every 9-1-1 call is delivered, INdigital partners with agencies nationwide to support their unique public safety requirements.

SOURCE INdigital