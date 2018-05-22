Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. Names Doug Leahy Vice President of Reimbursement and Health Economics

Mr. Leahy brings a strong emphasis and focus on physician alignment, education and advocacy to influence medical policies and appropriate payment levels. He is a medical professional with a diverse skill set including over 15 years of clinical experience as a Registered Nurse and in revenue integrity as a charge auditor in the hospital inpatient and outpatient settings.

"We are delighted that Doug has joined our team," said L. Michael Hone, Chief Executive Officer at Caliber I.D. "Doug's first-hand knowledge of healthcare payment systems and clinical experience will be a tremendous asset in his new role with Caliber I.D."

Prior to joining the company, Mr. Leahy held positions as the SW Reimbursement Manager at St. Francis Medical Technologies, Inc. throughout the merger with Kyphon (now Medtronic) and as the Reimbursement Manager with The Reimbursement Group.

"I am excited to be joining the Caliber I.D. team," said Leahy. "I have spent my entire career in the healthcare industry and I welcome this opportunity to add my expertise and experience to help build the business."

Mr. Leahy holds a BA from Ohio University, a Degree in Nursing from Aultman College of Nursing and Health Sciences and is a Certified Outpatient Coder, AAPC.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of in-vivo and ex-vivo confocal microscopy equipment for the medical device, clinical research and life science industries. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Caliber I.D. has more than 20 years of experience specializing in confocal microscopy. Caliber I.D.'s VIVASCOPE System product portfolio has been featured by more than 800 publications. For more information about Caliber I.D. and its products, please visit www.caliberid.com.

VIVASCOPE(R) is a registered trademark of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

