Caliber Ophthalmics Opens New State-of-the-Art Ophthalmology Center of Excellence

SINKING SPRING, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Ophthalmics, a Surgical Specialties Corporation company, is pleased to announce the opening of a state of the art ophthalmology design and manufacturing Center of Excellence in Sinking Spring, PA. The newly renovated 23,000 square foot facility has a clean room for precision manufacturing of medical devices, an engineering design center, and advanced blade manufacturing capabilities. The site combines the two exceptional teams with decades of experience in designing and manufacturing ophthalmic knives and instruments from the acquisitions of Unique Technologies Inc. (UTI) and VPM Surgical Inc. (VPM). The facility achieved ISO 13485 in December 2020.

The new facility will increase capacity and shorten lead times for our global customers. The new design center has expanded engineering resources to support accelerated product development for the changing needs of ophthalmic surgeons around the world. We will continue to expand the team to support planned growth.

Caliber Ophthalmics traces its origin in the Reading, Pennsylvania area to Sharpoint Inc., which was founded over 50 years ago. Today Sharpoint® is the leading knife brand in the ophthalmic industry. With Sharpoint®, UniqueEdge® and VPM, Caliber Ophthalmics offers our global customers the broadest line of high quality, high performance knives and blades.

"Sharpoint, UniqueEdge and VPM have a storied 50 year tradition of innovation in microsurgical knives and needles, providing the best quality and highest level of services to our global customers and distributors," said Yong Sun, General Manager of Caliber Ophthalmics. "We are committed to this customer-focused tradition and we are excited about our ability to better serve customers with this increased capacity, new manufacturing technologies and our expanded engineering capabilities."

About Caliber Ophthalmics

Headquartered in Sinking Spring, PA, Caliber Ophthalmics is a business unit of Surgical Specialties Corporation. Caliber Ophthalmics designs, manufactures, and markets ophthalmic knives, sutures, punctal plugs, and other instruments for ophthalmic surgeries. We offer a portfolio of trusted brands including Sharpoint®, Stylus®, UniqueEdge®, VPM, UltraGlide® and UltraPlug®.

About Surgical Specialties

Surgical Specialties Corporation, headquartered in Westwood, MA, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of high-performance ophthalmic and wound closure products. The suture portfolio includes Quill™ Barbed Sutures, Sharpoint™ Plus, and LOOK™ brands. In addition to our branded ophthalmic and suture products, Surgical Specialties is a leading supplier of private label finished products, as well as, an integral partner in the development and manufacturing of OEM knife, suture and surgical needle components and completed devices to many of the leading medical device companies through our Pearsalls, FSSB, Caliber Ophthalmics business units. With sales teams in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, England, Germany, and China, we are a global partner to clinicians, distributors, and device companies. Visit us at www.surgicalspecialties.com and www.caliberophthalmics.com.

