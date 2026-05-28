Caliber Public Safety and Vermillion County, Indiana Complete Successful Countywide Public Safety Technology Deployment

This project stands out because of the depth of collaboration across every public safety discipline in the county. From the earliest planning stages through Go Live, the Vermillion County 911 Communications Center, the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, six local law enforcement agencies, seven fire agencies, EMS, and jail operations all had a seat at the table. That level of coordination ensured the technology was configured to reflect how each agency actually works, not the other way around.

"Our dispatchers, deputies, fire personnel, EMS responders, and jail staff all had a voice in this process, and the system we have today reflects that," said Jimmy Miller, Jr., 911/EMS Director for Vermillion County. "We needed a solution that worked for everyone in our public safety community, not just one agency. Caliber listened to our needs, trained our people, and delivered a system that connects all of us. We're proud of what our team accomplished together."

The result is a connected public safety ecosystem where a 911 call taken by a dispatcher flows directly to responding officers and firefighters on their mobile devices, incident data populates records management automatically, and jail booking stays linked to the same shared data. Every agency is working from the same information, in real time, across every phase of an incident.

Solving Real Problems for Real Responders

For Vermillion County's dispatchers, officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel, this deployment means less time on paperwork and more time focused on the community. Officers in the field can access and update records directly from their vehicles. Dispatchers can see unit locations and manage calls without toggling between disconnected systems. Jail staff benefit from a direct interface between JailTracker and Online RMS, keeping booking and records data accurate and consistent. And as fire agencies complete their mobile hardware purchases, they too will have full access to Caliber Mobile in the field.

The deployment included 4 CAD positions across two locations, 10 WebCAD subscriptions, 55 Mobile licenses, 85 RMS subscriptions for both sworn and non-sworn personnel, full RMS data conversion from the county's legacy system, and several CAD and RMS integrations.

"This Go Live is a reflection of what happens when a county's public safety leaders commit to working together toward a shared goal," said Michael Sturgeon, Senior Project Manager at Caliber Public Safety. "The 911 Center, Sheriff's Office, jail, fire departments, and EMS agencies in Vermillion County came together as one team from day one. That partnership made all the difference. Our job was to deliver technology that supports their mission, and their dedication to this project made it possible to do exactly that."

About Vermillion County, Indiana

Located along Indiana's western border and the scenic Wabash River, Vermillion County covers approximately 257 square miles and is home to roughly 15,000 to 16,000 residents. Founded in 1824, the county seat of Newport is home to the historic Vermillion County Courthouse, a community landmark dating back to the 1920s. The county has deep roots in agriculture, coal mining, and manufacturing, and is known for its close-knit rural communities and strong small-town traditions.

About Caliber Public Safety

Caliber Public Safety provides integrated technology solutions for law enforcement, fire/EMS, corrections, and 911 communications agencies. The Caliber platform includes CAD, Mobile, Online RMS, and JailTracker, all built by and for public safety professionals. With a focus on reliability, interoperability, and ease of use, Caliber serves hundreds of agencies across the country, helping first responders spend less time on technology and more time serving their communities.

SOURCE Caliber Public Safety