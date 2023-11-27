CALIBRA™ LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF VETERINARY DIETS SNACKS ACROSS EUROPE AND LATIN AMERICA

Covetrus

27 Nov, 2023, 07:15 ET

Tasty treats support balance in dogs on veterinary diets

BRNO, Czech Republic , Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibra today announced the launch of its Veterinary Diets Snacks line of veterinary treats, which are optimized for dogs who are on veterinary diets. Calibra Veterinary Diets Snacks consist of six veterinary treats for a comprehensive range of common health indications in dogs. The product is now available in the European Union and Latin America and may be purchased from a veterinarian or through retail outlets.

Calibra Veterinary Diets Snacks now available in the EU.
"We are thrilled to launch our Veterinary Diets Snacks, our first line of products specifically designed for dogs on a veterinary diet who also have a variety of medical conditions," said Martin Čech, R&D and Export Manager at Calibra. "Feeding of common snacks to dogs can undermine or even spoil the effects of veterinary diets. With Calibra Veterinary Snacks that is no longer an issue because our products were created entirely in accordance with veterinary diets. Pet parents can now reward their dogs on a diet with no worries."

The Calibra Veterinary Diets Snacks are optimized for dogs who are or have:

  • Overweight and/or diabetic;
  • Digestive issues;
  • Kidney, cardiovascular or liver diseases;
  • Musculoskeletal problems;
  • Allergies, coat, or skin issues, and
  • Urinary tract conditions.

More than a year of development preceded the production of the new product line of Calibra Veterinary Diets Snacks. The special composition and parameters of the snacks are adapted to the nutritional requirements of the health indications of veterinary diets and are in accordance with the philosophy of the given recipe.

Calibra is a proprietary brand of Covetrus®, a global leader in animal health technology and services.

About Calibra:
Calibra is a Czech brand, established in 2004, for dog and cat lovers focusing on veterinary diets and premium and super premium pet food. It has a reputation for reliability and targets the top end of the market, where it is synonymous with quality. Based on expertise of veterinary nutritional specialists, we develop top-quality products with high nutritional values, promote animal health, and contribute to long-lasting and happy relationships between pets and their owners.

For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.mycalibra.eu.

SOURCE Covetrus

COVETRUS® PARTNERS WITH THE AMERICAN VETERINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION (AVMA) TO AWARD SCHOLARSHIPS TO VETERINARY TECHNICIANS

COVETRUS® AND VETCOR® EXPAND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

