Calibrant Energy Names Judith Judson Executive Vice President

Nationally recognized energy executive brings deep experience across data center power, clean energy technology, utility strategy, and energy regulation

BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibrant Energy today announced that Judith Judson has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Regulatory and Policy. Judson is a nationally recognized energy executive with a track record of scaling organizations and emerging technologies across the data center, utility, clean energy, and government sectors.

Judith Judson Executive Vice President of Regulatory and Policy

Judson most recently served as Senior Vice President of Energy for North America at Vantage Data Centers, where she led the company's power strategy, from utility engagement and regulatory approvals to onsite generation and structured energy contracts, developing power in support of more than $40 billion in new data center investment.

"Judith is an exceptional addition to Calibrant Energy at a time when large energy users need faster, more practical pathways to power," said Phil Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Calibrant Energy. "Her experience spans hyperscale data centers, distributed energy, utility strategy, emerging technologies, and energy regulation, giving her a rare understanding of both customer needs and grid realities. That perspective will be invaluable as we help customers bring projects online faster while supporting reliability, flexibility, and affordability."

At Calibrant, Judson will work with federal, state, and local policymakers, regulators, and customers to advance market and regulatory frameworks that recognize the capacity and flexibility large energy users can provide through on-site distributed energy resources. Her work will help data center owners and other power-intensive customers deploy behind-the-meter battery storage, generation, and microgrid solutions that support faster access to power, load flexibility, greater resiliency, and improved grid reliability.

"Large energy users need access to power to come online faster to keep pace with growth," said Judson. "Calibrant is built to solve exactly that problem: developing, owning, and operating onsite energy systems that customers can deploy on the timelines their businesses require. I'm excited to join the team at such an important moment for the energy market."

Prior to joining Vantage, Judson served as CEO of Fortescue Zero, where she helped scale the company's zero-emission power systems business. She also served as U.S. President of Fortescue Energy, leading the company's green hydrogen market strategy and securing partnerships with major hyperscale and industrial customers.

Earlier, Judson held executive roles at National Grid, including Vice President and Head of U.S. Strategy, where she led corporate strategy for the company's $25 billion U.S. utility business. She also drove distributed energy growth at Ameresco and led emerging technologies consulting at Customized Energy Solutions.

In the public sector, Judson served as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, where she launched the state's first Clean Peak Standard, developed the SMART solar incentive program, and oversaw major offshore wind and transmission procurements. She previously chaired the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. Earlier in her career, she helped advance Beacon Power's energy storage portfolio and advocated for FERC Order 755, which created pay-for-performance compensation for fast-responding grid resources.

Judson holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Mechanical Engineering with honors from Kettering University.

About Calibrant Energy

Calibrant Energy, a leading provider of on-site energy solutions for large power users, combines innovative financing solutions with deep industry expertise, empowering its clients to achieve their energy goals faster, more economically, and more sustainably. As the owner/operator of a diverse portfolio of distributed energy technologies - including battery energy storage, solar, and microgrid solutions - Calibrant offers a full suite of zero-capex options to help its clients reduce energy costs, while increasing both operational resiliency and sustainability. Calibrant is backed by Macquarie Asset Management, the world's largest infrastructure fund manager with $580+ billion in global assets.

To learn more about Calibrant, please visit www.CalibrantEnergy.com

SOURCE Calibrant Energy