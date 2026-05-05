Calibrate Publishes Largest Real-World Four-Year Analysis of GLP-1 Weight Loss Outcomes When Paired with Integrated Behavioral Support

Data supports sustained weight loss across diverse populations

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibrate, the first integrated clinical and coaching solution for obesity care, today released its 2026 Results Report which draws on one of the largest real-world datasets in behavior-assisted obesity management: more than 50,000 members drawn from nearly six years of clinical data. The analysis shows Calibrate members on GLP-1s lose, on average, 16% of their body weight in the first year (N = 37,031), 18% by year two (N = 11,132), 20% by year three (N = 2,461), and 21% by year four (N = 620), with the strongest results in the highest risk, highest cost populations.

2026 Calibrate Results Report

"This is among the largest longitudinal datasets in lifestyle-assisted clinical weight loss ever published," said Rob Rebak, Calibrate CEO. "It gives employers and benefits leaders something they have not had until now: proof that with the right wraparound behavioral support, GLP-1 medications can deliver sustained results - year over year - for their populations, including for those high-risk, high cost employees they cannot afford to ignore."

2026 Calibrate Results Report: Key Findings

Sustained, four-year weight loss. Members continue to lose weight after 12 months, which is rare with real-world GLP-1 use, and results are observed across four consecutive years of follow-up.





Members continue to lose weight after 12 months, which is rare with real-world use, and results are observed across four consecutive years of follow-up. Biggest impact on the highest cost members. Members starting in Class II Obesity and Class III Obesity, i.e., the highest-risk, highest-cost populations in any employer plan, lose 17% and 16% in year one and continue losing through year four, reaching 23% and 27% respectively.





Members starting in Class II Obesity and Class III Obesity, i.e., the highest-risk, highest-cost populations in any employer plan, lose 17% and 16% in year one and continue losing through year four, reaching 23% and 27% respectively. Metabolic health improvement, not just weight loss. Within one year, 80% of members who began the program with diabetes or prediabetes reached normal HbA1c levels, 72% of members with elevated insulin returned to normal, 79% normalized abnormal ALT levels, 68% normalized high triglycerides, and 50% normalized C-reactive protein levels.





Within one year, 80% of members who began the program with diabetes or prediabetes reached normal HbA1c levels, 72% of members with elevated insulin returned to normal, 79% normalized abnormal ALT levels, 68% normalized high triglycerides, and 50% normalized C-reactive protein levels. Recovers value from lapsed users. Prior GLP-1 users achieved 12% weight loss after 12 months in Calibrate's program, effectively recovering value from what might otherwise have remained a sunk cost with negative return.





Prior users achieved 12% weight loss after 12 months in Calibrate's program, effectively recovering value from what might otherwise have remained a sunk cost with negative return. Consistent across workforces and demographics. Outcomes hold across industries, from sedentary, high-stress roles in tech, finance, and legal to high-physicality jobs in transportation and manufacturing, and across age groups from members in their 20s to those in their 60s and beyond.





Outcomes hold across industries, from sedentary, high-stress roles in tech, finance, and legal to high-physicality jobs in transportation and manufacturing, and across age groups from members in their 20s to those in their 60s and beyond. Coaching and behavior tracking amplify outcomes. Members who attended all coaching sessions lost 16% more weight than those who attended the minimum number of sessions. Similarly, members who actively tracked food, sleep, and energy lost 17–24% more weight compared to non-trackers, demonstrating that participation itself is a clinical lever.

"These findings suggest that while medication is a key piece of the biological foundation for weight loss, it's the ongoing support, including personalized coaching, accountability, and an evidence-based program, that wraps around each member to create meaningful, lasting health improvements," said Linda Anegawa, MD, FACP, Dipl. ABOM, NBPAS, Calibrate's Chief Medical Officer. "For employers, this approach helps ensure that treatment investments deliver strong clinical benefits along with economic value."

The report is drawn from a retrospective analysis of Calibrate members with a full dataset available for analysis. Data were captured through annual labs, a connected Withings weight scale, sleep-tracking device integrations, and active member self-reporting on food intake and energy.

The full report, "Maximizing the Clinical and Economic Value of GLP-1 Therapy," is available here.

ABOUT CALIBRATE

Calibrate is the first digitally integrated obesity management solution, proven to deliver multi-year weight loss and cardiometabolic improvement. Its personalized model unifies clinical care and coaching, adapting to each member as an individual and translating their "why" into healthy habits that last a lifetime.

Backed by nearly six of real-world clinical data, Calibrate members achieve sustained outcomes that exceed results from medication alone. Across diverse employer populations, the program has reduced GLP-1 spend while driving long-term weight loss and improving metabolic health.

Calibrate partners with employers ranging from several thousand to several hundred thousand employees across multiple industries and works with all major PBMs. For more information, visit calibratehealth.com.

SOURCE Calibrate Health, Inc