Calibre One Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre One is proud to announce the 2023 list of "Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software". The list includes top Chief Executive Officers and Presidents leading fast growing software businesses that are backed by prominent private equity firms. They are recognized as some of the highest caliber leaders in the industry.

The 2023 awardees were selected from nominations made by Calibre One's extensive network of executives, board members and private equity partners. The list highlights the accomplishments of these successful executives with a demonstrated track record of growth and value creation. We are excited to honor these outstanding executives and their achievements.

The 2023 winners include:

Ashley Andersen Zantop - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Cambium Learning Group

- Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Cambium Learning Group Ashley Glover – Chief Executive Officer, WebPT

– Chief Executive Officer, WebPT Cassidy Smirnow – Chief Executive Officer, PDFTron

– Chief Executive Officer, PDFTron Christa Quarles – Chief Executive Officer, Alludo

– Chief Executive Officer, Alludo Christina Kosmowski - Chief Executive Officer, LogicMonitor

- Chief Executive Officer, LogicMonitor Dana Jones – Chief Executive Officer & President, RealPage

– Chief Executive Officer & President, RealPage Dru Armstrong – Chief Executive Officer, AffiniPay

– Chief Executive Officer, AffiniPay Elizabeth Cholawsky - Chief Executive Officer, HG Insights

- Chief Executive Officer, HG Insights Heather Brunner – Chairwomen & Chief Executive Officer, WP Engine

– Chairwomen & Chief Executive Officer, WP Engine Jamie Candee - President & Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum

- President & Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum Janine Seebeck – Chief Executive Officer, BeyondTrust

– Chief Executive Officer, BeyondTrust Jessie Woolley-Wilson – President & Chief Executive Officer, DreamBox Learning

– President & Chief Executive Officer, DreamBox Learning JoAnn Kintzel – Chief Executive Officer, Procare Solutions

– Chief Executive Officer, Procare Solutions Kate Bolseth – Chief Executive Officer, Fortra

– Chief Executive Officer, Fortra Kate Eberle Walker – Chief Executive Officer, Presence Learning

– Chief Executive Officer, Presence Learning Kendall Pretzker – Chief Executive Officer, Grace Hill

– Chief Executive Officer, Kendra Tucker - Chief Executive Officer, Truckstop

- Chief Executive Officer, Truckstop Keri Gohman - Chief Executive Officer, AbacusNext

- Chief Executive Officer, AbacusNext Laura Ipsen – President & Chief Executive Officer, Ellucian

– President & Chief Executive Officer, Ellucian Marne Martin – President, Service Management, EAM & Global Industries, IFS

– President, Service Management, EAM & Global Industries, IFS Nina Smith - President, Customer & Operations, Enlyte

President, Customer & Operations, Enlyte Pam Murphy – Chief Executive Officer, Imperva

– Chief Executive Officer, Imperva Sheryl Hoskins - Chief Executive Officer, Litera

- Chief Executive Officer, Litera Susan Arthur – Chief Executive Officer, CareerBuilder

– Chief Executive Officer, CareerBuilder Teresa Mackintosh – Chief Executive Officer, Trintech

Calibre One works with the builders of great companies, helping them to create diverse and high-performing leadership teams. We provide Executive Search and Human Capital Advisory services to public companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For over 20 years we have operated from three principal hubs: San Francisco, New York and London. We also have offices in: Menlo Park, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and Dallas. We have deep networks that span these key hubs which we leverage to help our clients, which range from iconic giants to VC-backed market pioneers, to build relationships with the world's most talented people.

