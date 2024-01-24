Calibre One Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre One is proud to announce the 2024 list of "Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software". The list includes top Chief Executive Officers leading fast-growing software businesses that are backed by prominent private equity firms. They are recognized as some of the highest caliber leaders in the industry.

Calibre One Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software

The 2024 awardees were selected from nominations made by Calibre One's extensive network of executives, board members and private equity partners. The list highlights the accomplishments of these successful executives with a demonstrated track record of growth and value creation. We are excited to honor these outstanding executives and their achievements.

The 2024 winners include:

Ashley Andersen Zantop – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Cambium Learning Group Ashley Glover – Chief Executive Officer, WebPT Cassidy Smirnow – Chief Executive Officer, Apryse Christa Quarles – Chief Executive Officer, Alludo Christina Kosmowski - Chief Executive Officer, LogicMonitor Dana Jones –Chief Executive Officer & President, RealPage Dru Armstrong – Chief Executive Officer, AffiniPay Elizabeth Cholawsky - Chief Executive Officer, HG Insights Erin Mulligan Helgren – Chief Executive Officer, OfficeSpace Erin Shy – Chief Executive Officer, Watermark Heather Brunner – Chairwoman & Chief Executive Officer, WP Engine Jamie Candee – President & Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum Janine Seebeck – Chief Executive Officer, BeyondTrust Jennifer Sun - Chief Executive Officer, StarCompliance JoAnn Kintzel – Chief Executive Officer, Procare Solutions Kate Bolseth – Chief Executive Officer, Fortra Kate Eberle Walker – Chief Executive Officer, Presence Kendall Pretzer – Chief Executive Officer, Grace Hill Kendra Tucker - Chief Executive Officer, Truckstop Keri Gohman - Chief Executive Officer, CARET Laura Ipsen – President & Chief Executive Officer, Ellucian Pamela Joseph – Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chair, Xplor Sharon Love – Chief Executive Officer, Cordance Sheryl Hoskins - Chief Executive Officer, Litera Soumaya Nettimi – Chief Executive Officer, Paradigm

For more information, please visit: https://www.calibreone.com/Top25Women2024

About Calibre One

Calibre One works with the builders of great companies, helping them to create diverse and high-performing leadership teams. We provide Executive Search services to public companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For over 20 years we have operated from three principal hubs: San Francisco, New York and London. We also have offices in: Menlo Park, Los Angeles, and San Diego. We are one of very few firms with a truly well-developed transatlantic presence. We pride ourselves as being small enough to provide a high-touch, partner-led service but as a well-established global firm, we are also experts at helping companies to grow beyond their domestic markets and access leadership talent across the world.

CONTACT: Victoria Lakers, [email protected]

SOURCE Calibre One