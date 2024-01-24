Calibre One Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software 2024

Calibre One

24 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibre One is proud to announce the 2024 list of "Top 25 Women Leaders in US PE-Backed Software". The list includes top Chief Executive Officers leading fast-growing software businesses that are backed by prominent private equity firms. They are recognized as some of the highest caliber leaders in the industry. 

The 2024 awardees were selected from nominations made by Calibre One's extensive network of executives, board members and private equity partners. The list highlights the accomplishments of these successful executives with a demonstrated track record of growth and value creation. We are excited to honor these outstanding executives and their achievements.

The 2024 winners include:

  1. Ashley Andersen Zantop – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Cambium Learning Group
  2. Ashley Glover – Chief Executive Officer, WebPT
  3. Cassidy Smirnow – Chief Executive Officer, Apryse
  4. Christa Quarles – Chief Executive Officer, Alludo 
  5. Christina Kosmowski - Chief Executive Officer, LogicMonitor 
  6. Dana Jones –Chief Executive Officer & President, RealPage 
  7. Dru Armstrong – Chief Executive Officer, AffiniPay
  8. Elizabeth Cholawsky - Chief Executive Officer, HG Insights
  9. Erin Mulligan Helgren – Chief Executive Officer, OfficeSpace
  10. Erin Shy – Chief Executive Officer, Watermark
  11. Heather Brunner – Chairwoman & Chief Executive Officer, WP Engine
  12. Jamie Candee – President & Chief Executive Officer, Edmentum
  13. Janine Seebeck – Chief Executive Officer, BeyondTrust
  14. Jennifer Sun - Chief Executive Officer, StarCompliance
  15. JoAnn Kintzel – Chief Executive Officer, Procare Solutions
  16. Kate Bolseth – Chief Executive Officer, Fortra
  17. Kate Eberle Walker – Chief Executive Officer, Presence
  18. Kendall Pretzer – Chief Executive Officer, Grace Hill
  19. Kendra Tucker - Chief Executive Officer, Truckstop
  20. Keri Gohman - Chief Executive Officer, CARET
  21. Laura Ipsen – President & Chief Executive Officer, Ellucian 
  22. Pamela Joseph – Chief Executive Officer & Executive Chair, Xplor
  23. Sharon Love – Chief Executive Officer, Cordance
  24. Sheryl Hoskins - Chief Executive Officer, Litera
  25. Soumaya Nettimi – Chief Executive Officer, Paradigm

For more information, please visit: https://www.calibreone.com/Top25Women2024

About Calibre One

Calibre One works with the builders of great companies, helping them to create diverse and high-performing leadership teams. We provide Executive Search services to public companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For over 20 years we have operated from three principal hubs: San Francisco, New York and London. We also have offices in: Menlo Park, Los Angeles, and San Diego. We are one of very few firms with a truly well-developed transatlantic presence. We pride ourselves as being small enough to provide a high-touch, partner-led service but as a well-established global firm, we are also experts at helping companies to grow beyond their domestic markets and access leadership talent across the world.

CONTACT: Victoria Lakers, [email protected]

