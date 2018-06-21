Caliche Development Partners to Expand Storage Facility in Beaumont, TX

"We are excited to serve Gulf Coast olefins producers as an important part of their supply chain, without marketing or taking positions in NGLs. The ongoing expansion of Coastal Caverns is supported by our partner, Energy Spectrum Capital," said Dave Marchese, Chief Executive Officer of Caliche. "We are pleased with our local construction partners' performance and productivity, which they have achieved without compromising safety. Our expansion plans match our commitment to the Golden Triangle community of creating jobs and bringing additional industry to the growing region."

When fully developed, Caliche's Coastal Caverns storage facility could provide up to 32 million barrels of purpose-built, salt cavern storage facilities.

About Caliche Development Partners, LLC

Caliche Development Partners, LLC is a Houston, Texas-based company focused on the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, and operation of subsurface hydrocarbon storage assets and related pipelines in North America, with a primary focus on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company has partnered with North America's oldest dedicated midstream private equity investor, Energy Spectrum Capital, who also brings substantial midstream experience to the Caliche board. Together, the team offers a mixture of deep industry knowledge, positioning the partnership for successful development and ownership. More information about Caliche Development Partners, LLC and Caliche Coastal can be found at http://www.calichestorage.com/caliche-coastal.html. More information about Energy Spectrum Capital can be found at https://www.energyspectrum.com.

SOURCE Caliche Development Partners, LLC