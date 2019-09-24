Califia Farms Expands 'Feel Good Energy' Options With New Line Of Premium, Plant-Based And Shelf-Stable Nitro Draft Lattes With Oatmilk

The shelf-stable Nitro Draft Lattes open with an audible "whoosh," which means the specialized nitro widget has instantly released nitrogen into the coffee and frothed the creamy Oatmilk for a rich, delicious brew. As with all Califia Farms coffee, it is made with 100% premium Arabica Beans sourced via Direct Trade from partners in South and Central America and East Africa, with complete transparency across the entire blockchain-enabled supply chain. The premium beans are then roasted at the Califia Coffee Co.Lab locally in Los Angeles, CA.

"Direct Trade means that we pay as much attention to the quality of the beans as to the socioeconomic impact when sourcing them. It not only results in richer, better tasting coffee, but also in strong supplier partnerships that benefit everyone," said Brian Lovejoy, General Manager of Coffee at Califia Farms. "We combine these premium beans with our new Oatmilk, a delicious partner for coffee, which froths beautifully. The product is made even creamier with the nitrogen widget technology, resulting in a unique cold brew experience that keeps you 'feel good' energized all day."

The new self-stable Nitro Draft Lattes are available in four flavors: Black & White, XX Espresso, Salted Caramel, and Mocha, and are made with allergen-friendly, gluten-free Oatmilk. It is non-GMO, kosher and vegan and is free of nuts, allergens, soy, gluten, carrageenan, BPA, dairy and preservatives. While best served cold, it does not need to be refrigerated until opened – just crack open, sip and enjoy.

The shelf-stable 7 oz Nitro Draft Lattes are available for $2.99/can on CalifiaFarms.com, Amazon.com and in core US markets. A broader roll out including e-commerce, convenience and grocery store partners will continue through the end of the year.

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-ih-FEE-ah" like California)

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and has become one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. Renowned for offering the best-tasting plant-based beverages on the market artfully packaged in disruptive curvy bottles, Califia is a leading refrigerated Plant Milk, Dairy Free Creamer and Ready-to-Drink Coffee brand in the Natural and Specialty channels. Califia is also rapidly growing in a range of other channels by creating innovative, great-tasting and better-for-you premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go 'plant-powered' and live dairy free, without compromise. Most recently Califia launched a breakthrough line of Probiotic Dairy Free Yogurt drinks. Califia is on the pursuit to return food to its original nourishing purpose by applying creativity and innovation to make plant-based beverages that are both good-for-the-world and just plain good to drink.

