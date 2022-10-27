California Alcohol Legislation Roundup: Defending Against Deregulation; In the AJ Doghouse: The Migrant Worker Graves Beneath Budweiser's 2022 World Cup Push; TAKE ACTION NOW: Tell Congress - the U.S. Postal Service is Not a Tool of Big Alcohol

News provided by

Alcohol Justice

Oct 27, 2022, 05:15 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice has released its Fall eNews. The quick-read eNews highlights current interesting stories about alcohol industry shenanigans and public health and safety advocates' responses.

TOP STORY
Continue Reading

2022 CA Alcohol Legislation Roundup: Defending Against Deregulation and killing the 4 A.M. Bar Bill again, again, again

"Senator Wiener's gut & amend bar bill died so that Californians won't," stated Cruz Avila, Executive Director, Alcohol Justice. "This is a huge victory for California. The Assembly chose the safety of the state's residents and visitors over profits for alcohol-related businesses. I am proud of their actions and of the coalition that fought to oppose this dangerous bill."

IN THE AJ DOGHOUSE
Budweiser Pays for World Cup Workers' Graves

"The conjunction of sports, alcohol, and money lead to underwriting violations of human liberty that shock the conscience, said Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, Research Director, Alcohol Justice. "In its ceaseless, remorseless campaign to get its product in front of sports fans (including underage ones) across the world, A-B InBev has fed a brutal labor machine that will stain soccer for decades."

TAKE ACTION
Congress is deliberating allowing the US Postal Service to deliver alcohol to the doorstep.

"Enabling home delivery of alcohol by the U.S. Postal Service is a terrible public policy change," stated Michael Scippa, Public Affairs Director, Alcohol Justice. "It would create new health risks and potential for underage drinking. Contact your Members of Congress today, tell them to oppose this reckless bill. TEXT PUBLICHEALTH TO 313131 ."

Also:
The Liquor Bottle Label Battle: Increasingly extremist industry messaging meets a growing push among medical experts to improve alcohol warning labels
Little Water and Big Alcohol: How the U.S. thirst for Mexican beer channels precious water away from a desperately dry border
Alcohol Justice's statement on racist language, constituent respect and good governance in Los Angeles.

Read the complete Alcohol Justice Fall eNews here: https://alcoholjustice.org/news/enews/1478

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

Also from this source

Alcohol Justice participará en la conferencia Alcohol Policy 19...

Alcohol Justice to Participate at Alcohol Policy-19 Evidence to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics