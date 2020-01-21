California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) to Honor 2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Heroes at Capitol Basement Luncheon

Tom Lackey , California State Assemblymember – District 36 (R- Palmdale )

California State Assemblymember – District 36 (R- ) Jim Cooper , California State Assemblymember – District 9 (D- Elk Grove )

California State Assemblymember – District 9 (D- ) Melissa Melendez , California State Assemblymember – District 67 (R- Lake Elsinore )

California State Assemblymember – District 67 (R- ) Jim Frazier , California State Assemblymember – District 11 (D- Discovery Bay )

California State Assemblymember – District 11 (D- ) Al Muratsuchi , California State Assemblymember – District 66 (D- Torrance )

California State Assemblymember – District 66 (D- ) Patricia Bates , California State Senate – District 36 (R- Laguna Niguel )

California State Senate – District 36 (R- ) Richard Zaldivar , Chair, Alcohol Justice Board of Directors, Founder/E.D., The Wall - Las Memorias Project

Chair, Alcohol Justice Board of Directors, Founder/E.D., The Wall - Las Memorias Project Veronica De Lara , Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA)

Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) Gilbert Mora , Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA)

Why: SB 58 would disrupt the protections of a statewide uniform last call by allowing closing times for on-sale retailers to be extended from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. as part of a "pilot program" conducted by the ABC. The pilot program may be conducted in ten cities: San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Cathedral City, Coachella, Palm Springs and Fresno.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California already suffers more annual alcohol-related harm than any other state: over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths, $35 billion in total costs, $14.5 billion in state costs.

SB 58 ignores the current costs and attempts to justify the dangerous policy change with a one-sided narrative of increased revenue to the state and nightlife industry. California communities and taxpayers do not need to pay for additional public health and safety harms in order to profit the nightlife industry. They have said so five times over the past 10 years when legislators have attempted to pass bills to do so.

SB 58 Quick Facts

Strips away uniform protections of 2 a.m. last call

last call Costs the state at least $3 -4 million per year to administer

-4 million per year to administer Costs the state, ten pilot project cities, and cities and towns in "Splash Zones," tens of millions more to mitigate the harms

Disregards 40 years of peer-reviewed, public health research on the dangers of extending last call

Ignores $34 billion in current, annual, alcohol-related harm in California

in current, annual, alcohol-related harm in Subsidizes and rewards late-night alcohol-sellers at public expense

CAPA Member Organizations

Alcohol Justice

Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California

ADAPP, Inc.

ADAPT San Ramon Valley

Bay Area Community Resources

Behavioral Health Services, Inc.

CA Council on Alcohol Problems

CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods

Center for Human Development

Center for Open Recovery

DogPAC of San Francisco

Dolores Huerta Foundation

Eden Youth & Family Center

Institute for Public Strategies

FASD Network of Southern CA

FreeMUNI – SF

Friday Night Live Partnership

Koreatown Youth & Community Center

Laytonville Healthy Start

L.A. County Friday Night Live

L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance

L.A. County Office of Education

Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA

MFI Recovery Center

Mountain Communities Family Resource Center

National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse

National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County

Partnership for a Positive Pomona

Paso por Paso, Inc.

Project SAFER

Pueblo y Salud

Reach Out

San Marcos Prevention Coalition

San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition

SAY San Diego

Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition

South Orange County Coalition

Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.

The Wall Las Memorias Project

UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems

Women Against Gun Violence

Youth For Justice

The public is encouraged to TAKE ACTION to #STOP3amBarBill by texting JUSTICE to 313131

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

SOURCE California Alcohol Policy Alliance