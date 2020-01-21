California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) to Honor 2019 CAPA Alcohol Prevention Heroes at Capitol Basement Luncheon
Jan 21, 2020, 12:00 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California State Assemblymember Tom Lackey will join California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice at a Capitol event to acknowledge and honor legislators who are strongly opposed to SB 58 – the 3 A.M. Bar Bill. On September 14, 2019, the bill failed on the Assembly floor with a 35-29-15 vote. Unfortunately, the failure was not fatal. A customary, procedural "Motion for Reconsideration" will allow one more floor vote in the Assembly in 2020. Assemblymember Lackey and CAPA Co-Chairs will make awards to Assemblymembers Cooper, Frazier, Melendez and Muratsuchi, Senator Bates, and other legislators who voted NO on the bill throughout 2019.
What: Awards Luncheon/Press Event
When: Wednesday January 22, 2020, 12:30 - 1:00 P.M.
Where: Eureka Room, California State Capitol Basement, 10th St & L St., Sacramento, CA 95814
Who:
- Tom Lackey, California State Assemblymember – District 36 (R-Palmdale)
- Jim Cooper, California State Assemblymember – District 9 (D-Elk Grove)
- Melissa Melendez, California State Assemblymember – District 67 (R-Lake Elsinore)
- Jim Frazier, California State Assemblymember – District 11 (D-Discovery Bay)
- Al Muratsuchi, California State Assemblymember – District 66 (D-Torrance)
- Patricia Bates, California State Senate – District 36 (R-Laguna Niguel)
- Richard Zaldivar, Chair, Alcohol Justice Board of Directors, Founder/E.D., The Wall - Las Memorias Project
- Veronica De Lara, Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA)
- Gilbert Mora, Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA)
Why: SB 58 would disrupt the protections of a statewide uniform last call by allowing closing times for on-sale retailers to be extended from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. as part of a "pilot program" conducted by the ABC. The pilot program may be conducted in ten cities: San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Cathedral City, Coachella, Palm Springs and Fresno.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California already suffers more annual alcohol-related harm than any other state: over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths, $35 billion in total costs, $14.5 billion in state costs.
SB 58 ignores the current costs and attempts to justify the dangerous policy change with a one-sided narrative of increased revenue to the state and nightlife industry. California communities and taxpayers do not need to pay for additional public health and safety harms in order to profit the nightlife industry. They have said so five times over the past 10 years when legislators have attempted to pass bills to do so.
SB 58 Quick Facts
- Strips away uniform protections of 2 a.m. last call
- Costs the state at least $3-4 million per year to administer
- Costs the state, ten pilot project cities, and cities and towns in "Splash Zones," tens of millions more to mitigate the harms
- Disregards 40 years of peer-reviewed, public health research on the dangers of extending last call
- Ignores $34 billion in current, annual, alcohol-related harm in California
- Subsidizes and rewards late-night alcohol-sellers at public expense
CAPA Member Organizations
- Alcohol Justice
- Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California
- ADAPP, Inc.
- ADAPT San Ramon Valley
- Bay Area Community Resources
- Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
- CA Council on Alcohol Problems
- CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
- Center for Human Development
- Center for Open Recovery
- DogPAC of San Francisco
- Dolores Huerta Foundation
- Eden Youth & Family Center
- Institute for Public Strategies
- FASD Network of Southern CA
- FreeMUNI – SF
- Friday Night Live Partnership
- Koreatown Youth & Community Center
- Laytonville Healthy Start
- L.A. County Friday Night Live
- L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance
- L.A. County Office of Education
- Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA
- MFI Recovery Center
- Mountain Communities Family Resource Center
- National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse
- National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County
- Partnership for a Positive Pomona
- Paso por Paso, Inc.
- Project SAFER
- Pueblo y Salud
- Reach Out
- San Marcos Prevention Coalition
- San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition
- SAY San Diego
- Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition
- South Orange County Coalition
- Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.
- The Wall Las Memorias Project
- UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems
- Women Against Gun Violence
- Youth For Justice
The public is encouraged to TAKE ACTION to #STOP3amBarBill by texting JUSTICE to 313131
CONTACT:
Michael Scippa 415 548-0492
Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336
SOURCE California Alcohol Policy Alliance
