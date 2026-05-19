California American Water Completes $4 Million Upgrade in its Bellflower Water System

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water is committed to providing customers with high-quality, reliable service. The company's ongoing infrastructure investments improve reliability to help keep water service flowing for customers.

California American Water recently completed a $4 million water main replacement project in its Bellflower system, replacing 9,500 linear feet of aging water main with new 8-inch ductile iron pipes, installing new service pipes for 240 customers, upgrading 17 fire hydrants, and replacing 38 gate valves. California American Water acquired the City of Bellflower's municipal water system in 2022, and has since made several upgrades to the system, utilizing the company's scale and expertise, to improve service to approximately 1,800 homes and businesses in the Bellflower system.

"The Bellflower water main project is part of California American Water's multimillion-dollar initiative to renew water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life," said Jessica Taylor, Southern California Director of Operations for California American Water. "Our important work in the City of Bellflower makes our system more durable, less prone to corrosion, and improves fire flows – meaning fewer service disruptions and increased reliability for our customers for many years to come."

Investing in water infrastructure is not just about safeguarding public health and the environment; it's also about laying out the groundwork for economic prosperity. California American Water recognizes that access to clean water is vital for businesses to thrive and communities to flourish.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people. For more information, visit www.californiaamwater.com and follow California American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water