California American Water Completes Acquisition of Yerba Buena Water Company

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the Yerba Buena Water Company water system. The purchase of the system, which serves approximately 250 customers, was previously approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and reflects California American Water's ongoing commitment to strengthening water infrastructure and enhancing service in communities across the state.

"This agreement is a positive step for our community," said Richard Morris, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yerba Buena Water Company. "By partnering with California American Water, we're ensuring the expertise and investment needed to maintain and improve our water system for years to come. Our customers will benefit from enhanced service and infrastructure improvements."

California American Water will begin providing water service to Yerba Buena Water Company customers immediately. Residents will receive new customer and account information in the mail within the coming weeks to help facilitate the transition. Yerba Buena Water Company customers will be able to take advantage of California American Water's customer service benefits, including its online account management portal, MyWater. Additional information is also available on a dedicated webpage, Yerba Buena Water, at californiaamwater.com/yerbabuena.

"We're excited to welcome Yerba Buena Water Company customers to California American Water," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water. "Our team is committed to help ensure a smooth transition and provide safe, clean and reliable water service as well as high-quality customer care that our customers expect and deserve. We look forward to bringing our experience, expertise and resources to support this community."

This marks California American Water's ninth acquisition in the past five years, adding more than 13,000 new water and/or wastewater customers since 2020.

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 750,000 people.

