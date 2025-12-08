American Water Charitable Foundation supports Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services with $5,000 State Strategic Impact Grant

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and California American Water are proud to support Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services with a $5,000 State Strategic Impact Grant, provided by the Foundation. Recognizing the organization's important role in addressing food insecurity, this funding helps to provide meals and essential resources to families across the region, offering hope to Sacramento residents during challenging times.

"With hunger at an all-time high in our community, California American Water's support couldn't have come at a more critical moment," said Chistina Cleveland, Director of Development of Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services. "Their generous gift will make an immediate and meaningful difference, putting 15,000 meals on the tables of families in need across Sacramento County. We're deeply grateful for California American Water's compassion, kindness and commitment to our community."

Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services deliver reliable assistance through programs that include food distribution, family support, and educational resources, helping thousands of Sacramento residents receive the support they need.

"As stewards of water and community, we're proud the American Water Charitable Foundation is providing grant funding to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services in support of their mission to help the local community," said Evan Jacobs, Director, Communications and External Affairs for California American Water. "The holidays are a time for giving, and California American Water's ongoing partnership, in collaboration with the Foundation, reflects our shared commitment to helping families thrive and fostering connections that make our region stronger."

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the 2025 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is honored to collaborate with California American Water in addressing food insecurity and supporting essential community services," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Through partnerships with organizations like Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, we can help strengthen communities and make a meaningful difference for families in need."

California American Water encourages customers and community members to learn more about Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services by visiting www.sacramentofoodbank.org and explore ways to contribute to its mission of serving families this holiday season and beyond.

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 750,000 people.

