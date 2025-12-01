California American Water Prepares for Aquifer Storage and Recovery Program

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water has prepared critical infrastructure to help ensure optimal success of the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) program in its Monterey Peninsula water system. During winter storms, California American Water, along with Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, captures and treats excess rainfall from the Carmel River and stores the water for future use during dry months.

"Proactively enhancing ASR well infrastructure prepares us for the winter season," said Oliver Bell, Project Engineer, California American Water. "Without proper planning, we could potentially lose essential winter rainfall."

An important early step in ASR preparation is the sterilization and inspection of seasonal wells to maximize ASR production. This effort often includes the installation of new or rehabilitated equipment including column pipe, pump, pump shaft and motors. Equipment rehabilitation is followed by disinfection of the well along with the installation of any submersible components within the well, all of which helps to ensure optimal operation and water quality assurance.

"This process is designed to enhance the performance, efficiency and production yield of our wells," Bell continued. "The process will be completed as scheduled for the season. Supported by additional system preparations, we will be fully prepared to begin water capture once flow levels in the Carmel River meet the required thresholds."

ASR season begins on or after December 1 each year when flow levels of the Carmel River meet state-mandated levels of consistently exceeding 40 cubic feet per second. Once that flow rate is triggered, excess water can be captured and deposited into the Seaside Basin for future use. Capturing winter water when it's available is a core component of the California American Water supply strategy.

California American Water and its predecessor companies have operated the Monterey Peninsula's water system for more than 60 years. The system currently serves roughly 100,000 people with a network of over 680 miles of pipeline and over 100 storage tanks, making it one of the most complex water systems in California.

