California American Water President Addresses ASCE 2025 Report Card for California, Urges More Investment in Critical Water Infrastructure

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water, issued the following statement in response to the grade of D+ for drinking water in the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) 2025 Report Card for California's Infrastructure:

"At California American Water, our commitment goes beyond maintaining pipes and pumps—it's about safeguarding the health, safety, and prosperity of every community we serve. The urgency of this mission is highlighted by the recent American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) report, which downgraded California's drinking water grade from a C in 2019 to a D+ in 2025. This underscores the significant infrastructure pressures facing our state, including droughts and climate resilience and aging pipes and critical equipment. As we face these challenges, our ongoing investments are essential to help ensure that Californians continue to have safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water for generations to come."

