American Water Employees Contribute Nearly 3,000 Volunteer Hours During Companywide AmerICANs in Action! Month of Service

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced the results of its companywide AmerICANs in Action! Month of Service. More than 900 American Water employees across its national footprint participated in 90 community volunteer projects, contributing nearly 3,000 hours of service.



"AmerICANs in Action! Month of Service truly exemplifies the spirit of giving and community engagement that helps to define American Water," said Lori Sutton, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, American Water. "We are incredibly proud of our employees—their collective efforts to not only support local communities but also to reinforce our commitment to making a positive, lasting impact where we live and work."

AmerICANs in Action is an initiative that aims to inspire American Water employees, their family members, retirees, business partners, and suppliers to lead and manage team-based volunteer projects in their local communities during the month of September. The program encourages employees to donate time and expertise to local community groups to make a positive impact.



In 2025, employees showcased their wide-ranging abilities by participating in various initiatives, such as organizing school supply drives, cleaning up source water areas, planting trees, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, helping out at animal shelters and food banks, and collaborating with local United Way and Habitat for Humanity chapters, along with many other projects.



