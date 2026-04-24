California American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include eight nonprofit organizations across California

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and California American Water, today announced that eight organizations were awarded a Foundation 2026 Water and Environment grant totaling over $140,000, supporting communities served throughout California.

"Receiving this grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation is truly transformative for our organization," said Erin Capuchino, Executive Director of the Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council. "With this support, we can expand our efforts to protect local waterways and engage even more community members in environmental stewardship. We are grateful for the Foundation's commitment to making a lasting impact across California."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities.

"At California American Water, we are committed to supporting initiatives that create lasting environmental and community benefits," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water. "We commend the American Water Charitable Foundation for awarding these grants to deserving organizations across the communities we serve."

Below is a list of grantees throughout California.

American River Parkway Foundation will use funding for their Restoring the Parkway 2026 initiative, supporting long-standing efforts focused on parkway cleanups and invasive plant removal to reduce water use across the Parkway.

will use funding for their initiative, supporting long-standing efforts focused on parkway cleanups and invasive plant removal to reduce water use across the Parkway. Big Sur Land Trust will apply its grant toward the Lower Carmel Valley Erosion and Invasive Species Management project, reducing erosion and removing invasive species to protect the Carmel River ecosystem.

will apply its grant toward the project, reducing erosion and removing invasive species to protect the Carmel River ecosystem. Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County will use grant funding for its Hydro Exploration program, engaging youth in renewable energy education and water conservation through hands-on learning.

will use grant funding for its program, engaging youth in renewable energy education and water conservation through hands-on learning. California State Parks Foundation will support volunteer-led habitat restoration and watershed protection efforts in Los Angeles-area parks, including projects in the Ballona Creek and Baldwin Hills watersheds located within California American Water service areas.

will support volunteer-led habitat restoration and watershed protection efforts in Los Angeles-area parks, including projects in the Ballona Creek and Baldwin Hills watersheds located within California American Water service areas. Carmel Cares will continue its Water Truck Program, where volunteers use water from an underground cistern to sustain plants and trees in the Carmel community, while conserving water.

will continue its where volunteers use water from an underground cistern to sustain plants and trees in the Carmel community, while conserving water. Guajome Park Academy , a charter school near Imperial Beach, will use funding to remove barriers to coastal access and expand water stewardship and environmental literacy programming for underserved students.

, a charter school near Imperial Beach, will use funding to remove barriers to coastal access and expand water stewardship and environmental literacy programming for underserved students. Nature Collective will support its Ecosystem In Action – San Elijo Lagoon program, providing youth-focused environmental education that fosters connections to estuary ecosystems in southeast San Diego County.

will support its program, providing youth-focused environmental education that fosters connections to estuary ecosystems in southeast San Diego County. Yosemite-Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development will use funding for the Fresno River Foothill Watershed Stewardship Initiative, advancing community-led watershed education and stewardship efforts across eastern Madera County.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact across California," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants support projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about California American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in the communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water