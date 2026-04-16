California Approves First AI Registered Apprenticeship as Creating Coding Careers Secures Dual Federal-State Recognition Across Nine Tech Occupations

Approval unlocks California funding for employers and stackable credentials for apprentices

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers hiring through Creating Coding Careers (CCC) can now access California state apprenticeship funding, and every apprentice who completes the program will earn a credential recognized by both the federal government and the State of California. The California Division of Apprenticeship Standards (CA DAS) has granted official approval of CCC's Registered Apprenticeship Program across nine new-collar technology occupations, completing dual federal-state recognition for the San Diego-based non-profit intermediary.

CCC now sponsors apprenticeships in AI, Cloud, Data, and Software Engineering, as well as Cybersecurity, QA Automation, ServiceNow Development, Technical Sales, and Digital Marketing. The organization operates as the translation layer between employers, higher education institutions, and apprentices, turning public-private workforce initiatives into functioning programs.

Since 2020, CCC has served more than 3,800 pre-apprentices and trained nearly 2,000 ServiceNow administrators, with graduates securing roles at Meta, Microsoft, IBM/Red Hat, ServiceNow, and other Fortune 500 employers. CCC's model combines a no-cost, three-month pre-apprenticeship with a 2,000-hour paid on-the-job training experience alongside experienced engineers, with apprentices earning a minimum of $21.50 per hour.

"This isn't just a certificate on a wall," said Mike Roberts, Founder and CEO of Creating Coding Careers. "It means employers in California can now tap into state funding when they hire through our program, and every apprentice walks away with a credential that both the federal and state governments stand behind. And with our academic partners, many participants are also on a pathway to a debt-free college degree. That changes the math for companies and for communities."

CCC is also an official U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge Program provider, giving active-duty service members in their final 180 days of service a direct pathway into technology careers while continuing to receive military pay and benefits. The CA DAS approval adds a new layer of value for California SkillBridge participants specifically: completers now receive a state-recognized qualification alongside their nationally registered apprenticeship certificate, strengthening their credential stack as they enter the civilian workforce. More information is available at https://cccareers.org/skillbridge.

The approval arrives as CCC prepares to launch "New Collar Pathways," an initiative extending the registered apprenticeship model into healthcare and other high-demand sectors. The first healthcare cohorts are expected to launch in Q3 2026, reflecting CCC's conviction that earn-and-learn pathways can scale across industries, not just technology.

"We built the infrastructure for a new kind of workforce, one that values skills over pedigree and credentials over seat time," Roberts added. "New Collar Pathways will take that model to healthcare and beyond."

To learn more about Creating Coding Careers and its registered apprenticeship programs, visit cccareers.org.

About Creating Coding Careers

Creating Coding Careers is a San Diego-based non-profit organization dedicated to redesigning how regional partners source talent and structure apprenticeship pathways. By leading with a "Humanity Practice," CCC prioritizes people over profit and purpose over prestige to empower individuals to build meaningful careers in technology. As a U.S. DOL-registered apprenticeship intermediary with nine registered occupations, the organization serves as a vital translation layer between employers, government agencies, and educators to move public-private initiatives from idea to implementation. By breaking down barriers to entry, CCC creates pathways to economic mobility while shaping the next generation of ethical, community-driven technologists. CCC helps build the necessary market infrastructure to ensure apprenticeship pathways are accessible and repeatable across regions.

Contacts for media inquiries:

Mike Roberts, CEO

Creating Coding Careers

[email protected]

(619) 320-8378

SOURCE Creating Coding Careers