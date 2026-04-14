Creating Coding Careers Signs Collaboration Agreement with WGU

Partnership expands access to flexible degree pathways for tech learners in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating Coding Careers has signed a collaboration agreement with Western Governors University (WGU) to expand access to flexible, accredited higher education pathways for learners advancing in the technology sector.

Through the collaboration, Creating Coding Careers participants will have the opportunity to pursue bachelor's degrees and professional certificates through WGU's online, competency-based model. Eligible learners may also apply for WGU's Partner Connect Scholarship, valued at up to $3,500.

The collaboration comes as San Diego's innovation economy continues to grow across defense, healthcare, and cybersecurity, which is driving demand for skilled talent that outpaces current supply. Regional projections estimate that approximately 20,000 new skilled workers will be needed annually by 2030.

"Our impact is not just in the number of individuals we train, but in the systems we help align to scale apprenticeships effectively," said Mike Roberts, Founder and CEO of Creating Coding Careers. "By partnering with WGU, we are strengthening the infrastructure that connects education and employment."

Since 2020, Creating Coding Careers has served more than 3,800 pre-apprentices and trained nearly 2,000 ServiceNow administrators, with graduates securing roles at companies including Meta, Microsoft, and ServiceNow. Participants have seen an average salary increase of $27,000 following program completion.

"This collaboration ensures that learners don't have to choose between gaining skills and earning a degree," said Rick Benbow, Regional Vice President, West at WGU. "It creates a flexible pathway for individuals to continue advancing as workforce demands evolve."

To learn more about Creating Coding Careers, visit cccareers.org. To learn more about WGU, visit wgu.edu.

About Creating Coding Careers

Creating Coding Careers is a San Diego-based non-profit organization operating since 2020, dedicated to redesigning how regional partners source talent and structure apprenticeship pathways. By leading with a "Humanity Practice," CCC prioritizes people over profit and purpose over prestige to empower individuals to build meaningful careers in technology. As a U.S. DOL-registered apprenticeship intermediary with nine registered occupations, the organization serves as a vital translation layer between employers, government agencies, and educators to move public-private initiatives from idea to implementation. By breaking down barriers to entry, CCC creates pathways to economic mobility while shaping the next generation of ethical, community-driven technologists. CCC helps build the necessary market infrastructure to ensure apprenticeship pathways are accessible and repeatable across regions.

About WGU

WGU's mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not—and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education.

By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. Learn more at wgu.edu.

Media Contact:

Mike Roberts

619-320-8378

[email protected]

SOURCE Creating Coding Careers