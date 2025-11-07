California Approves Savvas Learning Company's Math Solutions for Statewide Adoption

"We're proud the California SBE has approved our high-quality math instructional materials customized for California." Post this

The SBE placed the all-new enVision+ California Mathematics Grades K-8, enVision+ California Algebra 1, and Experience Math California Grades K-8 on the state's 2025 Mathematics Instructional Materials Adoption list. These Savvas programs were determined to support teaching to the California Common Core State Standards for Mathematics, in alignment with the Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools.

"We are proud that the California SBE has approved our high-quality mathematics instructional materials," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Savvas is fully committed to providing the state's educators with the most comprehensive suite of solutions, including not one but two K-8 core math programs customized for California classrooms."

The full line of rigorous TK-12 Savvas math programs developed for California classrooms include:

Experience Math California Grades K-8 – An engaging student-centered program that empowers all students to become confident mathematical thinkers and fluent problem solvers.





enVision+ California Mathematics Grades K-8 – A nationally recognized curriculum built on evidence-based pedagogy that puts students at the center of learning, encouraging active exploration and discovery to help them see how math connects to their world.





enVision+ California A|G|A – Top-rated Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 high school programs that promote mathematical thinking through real-world problem solving, empowering students in their mathematical abilities as they begin college- and career-planning.





enVision+ California Integrated Mathematics – A rigorous, three-course high school program, in which each course blends standards from all conceptual categories: Number and Quantity, Algebra, Functions, Geometry, and Statistics and Probability.





Savvas Count On California TK Mathematics – Rooted in the California Preschool/Transitional Kindergarten Learning Foundations, this new play-based, hands-on program nurtures confident problem-solvers.

The enVision+ California programs for grades K-8 and high school as well as Experience MathCalifornia K-8 all include Savvas Studio, a suite of new AI-powered tools that help save teachers time while delivering greater personalized learning to students. Savvas Studio's curriculum-smart, teacher productivity tools simplify lesson planning, generate customized practice, and support differentiated learning. Embedded within the math programs, these digital tools seamlessly integrate with the award-winning Savvas Realize platform to bring the power of AI to the teaching and learning experience.

Built on evidence-based pedagogy, enVision+ California also gives educators confidence that they are using high-quality instructional materials with proven efficacy. enVision, already in use in California schools, has been found to meet ESSA Level 2 Evidence for helping students gain higher math proficiency.

Rigorous recent studies show that California students using enVision significantly outperformed students in matched comparison schools using other math programs on the Smarter Balanced Summative Assessment system in California. The proficiency rates for students using enVision were 7.1 and 14.2 percentage points higher for students in grades K-8 and high school, respectively, demonstrating that enVision has a positive impact on student learning outcomes.

"Proven to increase student proficiency in California, our Savvas solutions are designed to help educators bring mathematics to life by focusing on real-world problem-solving, critical thinking, and practical applications," Forsa said. "Powered by cutting-edge technology and packed with robust teacher resources and interactive tools, our Savvas programs offer engaging, meaningful learning that gives every student the opportunity to master math skills and build confidence."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

