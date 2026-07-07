California Association of Food Banks Announces Name Change to California Food Banks™

California Food Banks™ leads the collective effort to end hunger in California

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California Association of Food Banks proudly announces that, after 30 years, the organization is updating its name to California Food Banks™. The new name puts the focus on the power of collaboration. This statewide network of 43-member food banks is working to create a more equitable food system, to eliminate hunger and to ensure that each and every Californian has the food they need to live a healthy life.

"When California Food Banks™ was founded 30 years ago, our goal was to join with member food banks in a collective mission to end hunger in our state. Decades of collaborative efforts have resulted in access to millions of pounds of California-grown fresh fruits and vegetables bringing us ever closer to ending hunger in our communities," said Mark Lowry, California Food Banks™ Co-founder and Director of OC Food Bank at Community Action Partnership of Orange County.

The California Food Banks™ network of food banks, community organizations and agricultural partners serve as the backbone of the state's hunger-relief system. Together, they transport millions of pounds of fresh California-grown produce from farms to families in need, help eligible Californians access CalFresh benefits, conduct research that informs solutions to food insecurity, and advocate at the state and federal levels for policies that strengthen the social safety net and address the root causes of hunger. By combining local expertise with statewide coordination, California Food Banks™ leads the collective effort to ensure every Californian has reliable access to nutritious food.

"For decades, California Food Banks'™ leadership, research, programs and advocacy have helped strengthen food banks across the state and expand our ability to serve our neighbors. This name change reflects what's always been true, that we're a statewide community of food banks united by a common mission: ensuring every person in California has access to the nourishment they need to thrive," said Blake Young, President/CEO, Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

California Food Banks™ and its members will continue their mission to end hunger until every Californian has the food they need for their families thrive.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA FOOD BANKS™

(Also known as the California Association of Food Banks, CAFB)

California Food Banks™ is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, it has grown into a powerful network of 43 food banks supporting nearly 6,000 community-based organizations united by the belief that food is a fundamental right and a shared mission to end hunger. California Food Banks™ leads the collective effort to end hunger in California by delivering innovative food recovery programs, expanding knowledge through research, and advocating for meaningful policy solutions. Through these efforts, California Food Banks™ is working to ensure ongoing, equitable access to food the standard—not the exception.

To learn more or support your local food bank, visit cafoodbanks.org.

Media Contact:

Janelle Kruly

California Food Banks™

[email protected]

SOURCE California Food Banks™