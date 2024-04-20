CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® announces departure of CEO

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® today announced the resignation of CEO John Sebree, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Sebree joined C.A.R. two years ago from Missouri REALTORS®. A search committee will be formed and a nationwide search for Sebree's replacement will begin immediately.

"On behalf of C.A.R.'s leadership team and the Board of Directors, I'd like to thank John for his contributions and service as CEO and State Secretary for our organization. We wish him well in his future endeavors," said C.A.R. President Melanie Barker.

Barker and the leadership team have appointed Debra Ferrier, currently CEO of C.A.R.'s for-profit subsidiary Real Estate Business Services (REBS), to serve as interim CEO. Ferrier has been with C.A.R. for 37 years, serving first as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for C.A.R. and subsequently as General Counsel of C.A.R.'s business subsidiaries. She assumed the role of REBS' CEO in 2010.

"We look forward to working with interim CEO Debra Ferrier, who is well-known throughout the industry, and who has a keen understanding of the priorities of the Association. We are confident in her abilities to guide the Association in the months ahead as we search for our next CEO," added Barker.

"It is both humbling and exciting to be asked to step in and lead an organization I've been a part of for so many years," said Debra Ferrier. "I look forward to working with our leadership team, the Board, and the staff at C.A.R. in the months ahead during what is a very challenging time in our industry. I am confident that, together, we will navigate through the current environment and be even better positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead for our members, the industry and our organization."

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 118 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 180,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)