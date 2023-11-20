CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® installs 2024 Leadership team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has installed its 2024 Leadership Team. Leading the team is C.A.R. President Melanie Barker, a licensed Yosemite REALTOR® for two decades. Serving with Barker are President-elect Heather Ozur, Treasurer Mark Peterson and Chief Executive Officer John Sebree. The 2024 officers begin their official term this week at the close of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) Conference and Expo held in Anaheim, Calif.

C.A.R. President Melanie Barker

Barker, along with her mother, Jan Ramos, is co-owner of Summit Real Estate, a sales and property management company in Oakhurst, Calif. As a U.S. Navy veteran where she served as a quartermaster handling the ship's navigation duties, service is something that comes naturally to Barker.

At the state level, Barker has been a C.A.R. Director since 2007, serving on numerous committees in various capacities including Executive, Legislative, Federal, and Strategic Planning & Finance committees. Most recently, she was Liaison, Public Policy. Barker served as president-elect in 2023.

At the national level, Barker has been active with the National Association of REALTORS®' Board of Directors since 2012. She served as its Federal Finance Housing Policy Chair in 2021.

Her service to organized real estate began almost immediately upon becoming a REALTOR® when Barker began volunteering as Government Affairs Director of the Yosemite Gateway Association of REALTORS® from 2006-2008. She then was 2008 and 2015 president of that local Association, which merged with the Fresno Association of REALTORS® in 2016. She served on the Board of Directors of the Fresno Association of REALTORS® from 2016-2019 and as its treasurer in 2020.

Barker is a member of NAR's Presidents Circle and in 2021, was inducted into NAR's RPAC Hall of Fame. She has served on the Women's Council of REALTORS®, California and was twice named REALTOR® of the Year in 2006 and 2019.

Her volunteer service extends beyond the real estate industry. Involved in her community, she is also passionate about serving the Mountain Area Youth Organization in Oakhurst, where she has been active on its Board of Directors since 2011 and served as its president from 2013-2015. She was 2020 Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year and the Chamber's 2018 president.

C.A.R. President-elect Heather Ozur

Palm Springs REALTOR® Heather Ozur serves as C.A.R. President-elect. Ozur has been a REALTOR® with over two decades of experience, specializing in residential property with The RECollective in Palm Springs and San Diego communities.

Ozur has been a dedicated and active voice in the REALTOR® community. She has served as the 2014 President of the Women's Council of REALTORS® California. With the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, she has served as a Director since 2008, serving on various committees, including Strategic Planning and Finance, Professional Standards, Transaction, and Regulatory, Federal, Legislative, and Business Technology Forum. She previously served as 2022-2023 Treasurer.

At the national level, Ozur is a Director with the National Association of REALTORS®. She has served as the Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, a member of the Finance Committee, and an RPAC Major Investor representative. She is a graduate of the NAR Leadership Academy and an RPAC Golden R Presidents Circle Hall of Fame. In 2019, Ozur was the National President of the Women's Council of REALTORS®.

At the local level, Ozur served as the 2010 and 2011 President of the California Desert Association of REALTORS® and as Secretary of the Greater Palm Springs Association of REALTORS® from 2015-2018. In 2013, she was honored as the CDAR's REALTOR® of the Year.

C.A.R. Treasurer Mark Peterson

Southern California REALTOR® Mark Peterson serves as 2024-2025 CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) Treasurer.

Peterson, also broker & CEO at RE/MAX Masters in La Verne, Calif., has deep passion for his work in providing exceptional service and guidance to his clients for the past 38 years. In addition to serving his clients, Peterson also is active with his local, state, and national associations of REALTORS®.

At the local level, Peterson was 2004 president of the Citrus Valley Association of REALTORS®, where he served on various committees, including Personnel, Budget & Finance, Local Government Affairs, and Board of Directors.

At the state level, Peterson has served as a State Director for the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® since 2001. He has served on such C.A.R. committees as Federal, Strategic Planning and Finance, Taxation & Government Finance, MLS Policy, Real Estate Business Services, Public Policy, CREPAC Trustees, and Global Real Estate Forum, as well as the Investment Subcommittee. He also was an Assembly Key Contact and Federal Political Coordinator.

C.A.R. Chief Executive Officer John Sebree

John Sebree joined C.A.R. as chief executive officer in February 2022. Sebree previously was chief executive officer of Missouri REALTORS®.

Prior to his role in Missouri, Sebree served as senior vice president of Public Policy for Florida REALTORS® for 11 years. Prior to that, he worked in NAR's Government Affairs division of the in Washington, DC for 13 years.

Sebree was a senior legislative representative working with the congressional delegations of eight states. Prior to NAR, Sebree worked for two years for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 117 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

