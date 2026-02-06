CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Makes a Big Play with Homeownership Matters Campaign

Ad in the Official Super Bowl Program marks a new approach to reaching Californians directly about the importance of homeownership

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today announced the debut of its first-ever advertisement in the Official Super Bowl Program as part of its ongoing Homeownership Matters campaign — a statewide public education and advocacy campaign to make homeownership a critical priority of California's 2026 legislative housing agenda.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ad in the Official Super Bowl Program marks a new approach to reaching Californians directly about the importance of homeownership.

Unlike traditional paid broadcast advertising, this opportunity offers one of the most visible and culturally shared moments of the year, creating a unique chance to reach millions of Californians at once with a message that cuts across political, geographic, and generational lines.

The ad, featured in the Official Super Bowl Program, reflects a new chapter in how C.A.R. engages the public: moving beyond traditional policy and industry channels to speak directly to millions of Californians about why homeownership remains central to economic security and community stability, while empowering consumers to help shape the conversation by sharing their personal experiences.

"For decades, REALTORS® have shown up at the Capitol and in local communities across the state to advocate for homeownership," said Tamara Suminski, 2026 C.A.R. President. "This ad is about showing up in a new way and meeting Californians in a moment we all share and reminding them that homeownership still matters, especially at a time when it feels out of reach for so many hard-working families."

While Homeownership Matters has already been engaging policymakers and stakeholders across California, the ad represents a conscious decision to expand the campaign's reach to a broader audience — including renters, first-time buyers, and families who should be the center of the state's housing policy conversations.

"Too often, discussions about housing policy stay confined to the Capitol or industry circles," Suminski added. "We wanted to take this opportunity where millions will be watching in our own backyard in the Bay Area and send a message directly to Californians — to spark awareness, connection, and urgency around the role homeownership plays in building stable lives and strong communities."

The advertisement underscores the growing disconnect between Californians' aspirations and the realities of today's housing market, where rising costs and limited supply have pushed homeownership beyond reach for many middle-class and essential workers. By leveraging one of the most-watched media moments of the year, C.A.R. aims to elevate homeownership as a shared priority, not just a policy issue.

The ad in the Official Super Bowl Program is one component of the broader Homeownership Matters effort, which will continue throughout 2026 with policy engagement, digital outreach, and public education focused on explaining attainable pathways to ownership.

"Homeownership is not just buying a home," said Suminski. "It's a home where memories are made, lives are shared and it gives people ownership over their future. This message is a reminder that safeguarding those opportunities, both for today and generations to come, starts with elevating the voices and stories of Californians."

The ad evokes memories of football, family and homeownership, and it asks readers to provide their own reasons why homeownership is important to them, with a QR code that leads to a short questionnaire on the Homeownership Matters website. The ad appears on page 161 of the digital program.

For more information about the Homeownership Matters campaign and how to share your story about why homeownership matters to you, please visit www.homeownershipmattersca.com.

About the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 185,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)