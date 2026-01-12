OnlineEd, LLC acquires assets of Empire Learning, LP

Acquisition expands geographic reach of real estate continuing education that supports the success of REALTORS® across the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineEd, LLC, today announced it has acquired the assets of Empire Learning, LP, of Dallas, Tex. OnlineEd LLC, is a subsidiary of Real Estate Business Services®, LLC (REBS), the for-profit subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.).

Empire Learning has been providing online real estate education to real estate professionals for over 11 years. This acquisition adds 27 states to the geographic area serving REALTORS®, brokers, REALTOR® associations, and other real estate professionals across the country. In addition, the Empire Learning team brings over 40 years of combined experience in course development and regulatory expertise critical to remain responsive to the needs of professionals in the dynamic real estate industry. With more than 100,000 students served, Empire Learning has been committed to high-quality, practical education and a seamless student experience.

OnlineEd is an established online education school that has been a leader in virtual vocational learning for over 26 years, offering training in real estate, mortgage, insurance, construction contracting, harassment prevention, and professional development. OnlineEd provides real estate pre-license education, continuing education and career development coursework, and is an approved NMLS mortgage course provider (NMLS #1400327).

With the acquisition of Empire Learning, OnlineEd expands its reach to provide real estate education in 33 states, strengthening OnlineEd's position as a unique online education provider that is association-owned and member-focused, a distinct attribute in the real estate education space. With 190,000 members, C.A.R. is among the largest state REALTOR® associations nationwide and has been offering online education to its members for more than 20 years.

"C.A.R. and OnlineEd have been working in partnership with Empire Learning, and now with the acquisition of Empire Learning's assets, OnlineEd and C.A.R./REBS are able to significantly expand the availability of quality real estate education into new states," stated REBS Board Chairman Dave Walsh. "As an established real estate education provider, OnlineEd is now positioned to support the educational needs of even more real estate practitioners and associations across the country with a true understanding of the member experience that sets us apart as an education provider."

About Real Estate Business Services®

Real Estate Business Services® LLC (REBS®) is a subsidiary of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and is the leading provider of real estate products and services to practitioners in California and nationwide.

About the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)