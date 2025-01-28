CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® supports Gov. Newsom's move to further streamline Southern California fire recovery efforts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) commends Gov. Gavin Newsom for his actions to expedite rebuilding efforts and provide much-needed relief for communities impacted by the devastating Los Angeles-area firestorm. The governor's new Executive Order to cut red tape to streamline the recovery process and to provide emergency housing is essential to helping families and businesses rebuild their homes, lives, and communities.

By reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended and directing the Coastal Commission to not interfere with the governor's order, wildfire survivors will be able to rebuild their homes and communities without unnecessary delays caused by overregulation or procedural confusion.

Furthermore, the governor's Executive Order limits existing legal barriers to the provision of short-term housing. C.A.R. also supports AB 299 introduced by Speaker Robert Rivas and Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, which would enact such provisions.

"We commend the measures taken to boost temporary housing availability, including suspending rules that limit hotel and short-term rental operators from offering extended stays to wildfire survivors," said C.A.R. President Heather Ozur. "These steps will provide critical flexibility and immediate relief to those displaced, allowing them to focus on recovery and rebuilding."

Furthermore, the governor's efforts to protect survivors from predatory practices and price gouging reflect a deep understanding of disaster victims' vulnerabilities. C.A.R. fully supports these safeguards and stands ready to collaborate with state and local leaders to ensure equitable recovery for all impacted Californians.

As advocates for homeownership and housing opportunities, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® is committed to supporting policies and initiatives that foster resilient communities and empower Californians to rebuild and recover. We remain committed to supporting the governor's efforts and advocating for solutions that prioritize the well-being of impacted Californians.

