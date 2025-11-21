CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® supports referral fee transparency in real estate transactions

SACRAMENTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement by 2026 C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski, a Southern California broker and REALTOR®, regarding referral fees involved in a real estate transaction:

"The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® has long championed compensation transparency, especially when it comes to real estate transaction referral fees. C.A.R. has always led the way in demonstrating public trust by supporting full disclosure of referral fee arrangements and advising its members accordingly.

Ensuring that consumers know exactly how their real estate professionals are compensated is central to protecting consumers' interests and reinforcing trust in the transaction process. When clients understand whether and how referral fees are involved, they are empowered to make more informed decisions, ask the right questions, and confidently evaluate the services they receive.

To further facilitate this, C.A.R. is revising a standard form for release next month to enhance language regarding referral fees and provide a standardized way to make these disclosures. This approach ensures consumers are fully aware of all sources of compensation, including referral fees, which strengthens transparency for clients throughout the transaction."

Leading the way…® in California real estate for 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

