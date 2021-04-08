California Auto Insurance Customers May Benefit From Acceptance Insurance's Approval To Use Transunion Vehicle History Score Powered By Carfax®

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Acceptance Insurance Company, Inc. (Acceptance) received approval from the California Department of Insurance on February 19, 2021, to use the TransUnion Vehicle History Score powered by CARFAX® to help set auto insurance rates. Vehicle History Score, a more accurate way to score a vehicle's risk, could save Acceptance customers money on their auto insurance premiums by helping to further segment risk, allowing Acceptance to improve pricing. Acceptance is the first to offer this scoring platform in California and is proud to provide the option for its future customers.

While most rating plans on the market classify vehicles into groups according to the vehicle type, such as year, make/model, or engine size, Vehicle History Score is designed to predict a specific vehicle's risk of a future claim based on its unique historical footprint. The model was created through a partnership between TransUnion and CARFAX and utilizes detailed information unique to each vehicle which, specific to the California model, contains regulatorily compliant vehicle characteristics.*

"Vehicle History Score leverages CARFAX's database of more than 25 billion vehicle history records, helping carriers offer more competitive rates while managing their risk," said Dan Hill, National Sales Director in the CARFAX Banking & Insurance Group.

This sophisticated and predictive scoring model is commonly used in over 40 other states; however, this will be a first for California. With the groundwork laid by TransUnion and CARFAX, Acceptance navigated several months of correspondence with the state to ultimately get the new rating variable approved.

"TransUnion is excited to partner with Acceptance to introduce Vehicle History Score to California consumers – a first-time offering within the state," said Mark McElroy, executive vice president and head of TransUnion's insurance business. "Acceptance's commitment to innovation and insurance affordability in combination with CARFAX's unparalleled vehicle-specific data and TransUnion's comprehensive analytics capabilities will help to better predict risk and offer customers more competitive rates within the California market."

Insuring historically underserved customers, Acceptance is continually finding ways to make insurance affordable for everyone. Its company culture is focused on taking care of its customers, making Vehicle History Score a natural step for this industry leader.

"Rates for Acceptance's California customers will now include Vehicle History Score, which could save them money on their car insurance. It's just one more way that we are committed to making insurance affordable. We couldn't be more proud to be the first company in the state to provide this option," said Anthony Delaney, Senior Vice President of Product and Underwriting at Acceptance.

To learn more about Acceptance or to inquire about insurance coverage, please visit www.acceptance.com.

*Outside of California, Vehicle History Score utilizes additional vehicle attributes, including damage history, mileage history, repair history, ownership length and type, and other similar information.

About First Acceptance Insurance Company Inc.

Acceptance Insurance (FACO) is an insurance carrier operating in 15 states. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at www.acceptance.com

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

About CARFAX

CARFAX, a part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is the vehicle history expert for used car buyers, sellers, lenders, insurers and the automotive industry. With over 25 billion records, CARFAX has the most accident and damage information. CARFAX has vehicle history data on all used cars and light/ medium trucks model year 1981 or newer and has over 112,000 data sources including government, public, and corporate sources. CARFAX provides the data insurance carriers value in their underwriting and rating processes, helping them attract and retain more of their target insurance customers. To learn more about the CARFAX Banking & Insurance Group, visit www.CarfaxforInsurers.com or call 800-789-6232.

Media Contact:

Christa Spencer

(615) 829-1046

[email protected]

SOURCE Acceptance Insurance

