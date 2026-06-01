California Avocado Commission Shares Five Ways to Make the Most of California Avocado Month This June

Peak Season California Avocados are Available Now at Local Retailers

FULLERTON, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June is California Avocado Month: a time to celebrate the peak availability of this locally grown and sustainably farmed fruit. With the season running through the end of summer, now is the perfect time to enjoy fresh California avocados before the season ends.

During California Avocado Month, fresh, locally grown avocados take center stage in summer meals and seasonal celebrations.

California is home to approximately 90 percent of the country's domestic avocado crop, grown on about 50,000 acres stretching from Monterey County to San Diego County. The industry supports more than 14,500 full-time equivalent jobs — from farmworkers and packers to truck drivers and local businesses — and generates billions of dollars in economic value for communities across the Golden State. Every California avocado purchased is a direct investment in those growers and the local economies they sustain.

California Avocado Month, now a long-standing June tradition established by the Commission, was created to shine a spotlight on peak-season availability and the premium quality that sets apart locally grown, sustainably farmed California-grown avocados. The 2026 California harvest is projected at 330-million pounds — the third consecutive year exceeding the 300-million-pound milestone — ensuring fresh, local fruit is readily available at retailers throughout the summer.

"There is something truly special about California Avocados: They're grown close to home, picked at their peak and brought from tree to table in just a few days," said Ken Melban, president of the California Avocado Commission. "Whether you're a longtime avocado fan or just discovering all the ways to use this delicious fruit, June is the perfect time to try something new and to know that every avocado you enjoy supports the hardworking California families and employees who grow them."

The California Avocado Commission offers five ways consumers can participate in California Avocado Month:

Bake something unexpected — Swap butter or oil for mashed California avocado in your favorite brownie or chocolate chip cookie recipe. The result? Fudgier, creamier and a tasty, nutrient-dense swap that delivers nearly 20 vitamins

and minerals. Make California avocados your new favorite condiment — California avocados can be blended into a creamy sandwich spread, salad dressing, pasta sauce or even a chocolate mousse as an alternative to conventional ingredients. Host a "smash-off" — Invite your friends or family to a California avocado toast competition. Set out a variety of toppings — pickled onions, hot honey, fried eggs — and encourage creativity. Eat like a California avocado grower — Try one of the fresh, seasonal recipes enjoyed by the growers behind California avocado season, from simple summer meals to entertaining favorites. Bring restaurant-inspired flavors home — Recreate your favorite fresh California avocado restaurant dishes in your own kitchen, like vibrant grain bowls, homemade guacamole and summer salads.

To find California avocados near you, look for "California" on the label in your local retailer's produce section or visit our retail locator. For recipes, tips and inspiration on how to enjoy California Avocados this season, visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations and by engaging in related industry activities. Ethically sourced California avocados are sustainably farmed and locally grown for exceptional quality and freshness by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.

SOURCE California Avocado Commission