MEET THE FARMERS BEHIND YOUR LOCALLY GROWN AVOCADOS: CALIFORNIA'S NEARLY 3,000 GROWERS OPEN THE 2026 SEASON

During the fruit's limited season of spring through summer, U.S. consumers can buy premium, delicious avocados that are grown domestically, using sustainable farming practices

FULLERTON, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the roughly 3,000 growers tending avocado groves from San Diego to Monterey, the moment the first fruit leaves the grove and reaches a consumer's kitchen is the payoff for a year of unseen work. That moment has arrived.

The Lyall Family (Tim, Warren and Andy) in Pauma Valley, CA — one of approximately 3,000 California growers whose avocados are now arriving in stores.

California avocado season, which runs spring through summer, is now open, with fresh fruit already moving from groves to grocery stores, restaurants and kitchens across the state. Growers are projecting a 330 million pound crop — and because California avocados travel from grove to store in just a few days, consumers can find it now in stores. That short journey is what gives California avocados their edge. The seasonal window is limited, and once it closes, locally grown California avocados won't be available again for nearly a year.

"Our growers spend the entire year nurturing these trees, and the season opening is the moment that work becomes visible to the world," said Ken Melban, president of the California Avocado Commission. "There's a reason we say the best avocados have California in them — and it's not just the smooth texture, rich flavor and consistently high quality. It starts with the farmer and ends with the person at the table."

Grown along California's coast where sunshine, coastal breezes and fertile soil converge, California avocados are traceable to their source in a way few products at any grocery store can match. For consumers who enjoy knowing where their food comes from and restaurants who prefer to source locally, this season offers a rare and time-limited opportunity.

A Season Worth Supporting

Choosing California avocados during their seasonal window is more than a freshness decision — it's a direct investment in the state's agricultural communities. California's avocado industry generates approximately $1.5 billion in annual economic activity and supports more than 14,000 full-time equivalent jobs across the state.

"Every California avocado that makes it into a shopper's cart during this season represents a connection between a California grower and one of our consumers," Melban said. "That connection is what this season is about — and it's only available for a few months."

How to Find California Avocados at Retail — and What to Ask For

Not every avocado on a grocery store shelf is California-grown, even during peak season. Here's how to make sure:

Look for the label: California avocados carry a " California" sticker at retail. That label is the simplest indicator that the fruit was grown by a California grower and traveled days — not weeks — to reach the shelf.

California avocados carry a " sticker at retail. That label is the simplest indicator that the fruit was grown by a California grower and traveled days — not weeks — to reach the shelf. Ask your produce manager: Shoppers who ask "Do you carry California-grown avocados?" in the produce department are more likely to find them — and their requests signal to store buyers that local sourcing matters. During peak season, most major retailers in the Western U.S. stock them; asking for them by name ensures they stay prominent.

Shoppers who ask in the produce department are more likely to find them — and their requests signal to store buyers that local sourcing matters. During peak season, most major retailers in the Western U.S. stock them; asking for them by name ensures they stay prominent. Shop all season: Growers in San Diego and Ventura counties are harvesting now, with Central Coast growers coming online as spring progresses and continuing throughout the summer.

Shoppers can also explore California avocado recipes, grower stories and seasonal tips at CaliforniaAvocado.com or by following @ca_avocados on Instagram.

"The simplest rule: If it says California, a California grower made it possible," Melban said. "That's not just a label. It represents the growers and their craft in caring for that fruit and their groves which have been being farmed for generations." He added, "This season is their moment — and for consumers who want fresh and flavorful avocados, it's their moment too."

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations and by engaging in related industry activities. Ethically sourced California avocados are sustainably farmed and locally grown for exceptional quality and freshness by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.

SOURCE California Avocado Commission