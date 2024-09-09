California Baptist University reaches its $40 million endowment challenge ahead of schedule

"Finishing this five-year endowment challenge early is a direct reflection of the Lord's favor on CBU and the School of Christian Ministries," said Dr. Ronald L. Ellis, CBU president. "We are eternally grateful for the vision and generosity of our friend who started this campaign with his transformational commitment, and those who, with incredibly generous hearts, contributed to the successful completion of the challenge."

The funds raised will help these students become Christian leaders in their chosen vocations and impact their local churches and the world.

"These endowment funds are a special gift, providing long-term sustainable funding for scholarship and academic programs," said Paul J. Eldridge, J.D., vice president for University Advancement. "The impact these gifts will have on the School of Christian Ministries will continue for generations."

Over $24.8 million was committed to double major endowed scholarships, over $10 million to Bachelor of Applied Theology Scholarships, and over $1.6 million was committed to the School of Christian Ministries Excellence Fund (funding excellence of scholarship, presentations, writings, relationships, and matters the dean determines will bring excellence to the school). Over $3.5 million also was committed to various School of Christian Ministries-related programs and projects, including lecture series and other scholarships.

"God continues to do far more abundantly than all we can ask or imagine (Eph 3:20-21)," said Dr. Chris Morgan, dean of the School of Christian Ministries. "By God's grace and through so many generous friends, students are blessed, churches are strengthened, and God is glorified. What a privilege to experience God's hand in all of this!"

Each year, CBU's University Advancement works with generous donors who commit funds to the university for a variety of purposes. In the past two years, over $67 million has been committed to CBU to further its mission.

SOURCE California Baptist University