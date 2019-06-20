California Bill to Ban SGAR Rodenticides Clears Senate Environmental Quality Committee

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, announces that AB1788, which will ban the use of Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs), has moved another step closer to becoming law.

The Environmental Quality committee of the California State Senate has advanced the California Ecosystems Protection Act of 2019, which will prohibit the use of the four major Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticides (SGARs) commonly used in rodent pest control. All anticoagulants have a delay between consumption of a lethal dose and death of the exposed organism. As a result the target organism may continue to consume the bait. In some cases, this allows for super-lethal concentrations of the rodenticide to accumulate in its body. Secondary non-target wildlife exposure may occur, when non-target wildlife feed on the exposed target pest, which still contains the poison, per the California Senate Committee on Environmental Quality.

"It was a privilege to be invited to testify before the Senate committee meeting today to support California's consideration of a bill that will propel the state forward in its environmental stewardship. I was joined by our Vice President of Scientific Operations, Brandy Pyzyna and Dr. Stephen Shuster of Northern Arizona University," said Dr. Loretta Mayer, Chief Scientific Officer and co-Founder of SenesTech.

The meeting was well attended by pest management professionals who, although not in favor of the bill, were informed of an alternative, ContraPest, that will be available state-wide for their integrated pest management programs in place of SGARs with the passage of AB1788.

"Pest management professionals discussed the need for as many tools in their toolbox as possible to control rodents in California. Using ContraPest can help reduce populations before they become risks to businesses and residents. ContraPest can also help prevent any resistance to SGARs that are used incorrectly," said Brandy Pyzyna, Vice President of Scientific Operations and Technical Services of SenesTech.

"Rodenticide resistant rats also leave progeny that are rodenticide resistant. This means that stronger or higher concentrations of toxic chemicals must be applied when the population of rats, who are all now rodenticide resistant, rebounds. And they always rebound because their non-resistant competitors are gone," said Dr. Shuster, Professor of Invertebrate Zoology at Northern Arizona University.

The next steps for this bill are to go to the Senate Committee for Natural Resources, then to the full Senate for approval and ultimately to Governor Newsome for signature. As this process moves forward SenesTech continues to prepare to serve the wildlife, citizens and environment of California.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

