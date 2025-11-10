California Board of Education Approves Heinemann's California Math Expressions for K-6

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinemann today announced that California Math Expressions has officially been approved by the California BOE for adoption in K-6 classrooms across the state.

Math Expressions is a student-powered, research proven approach to math instruction. Fully aligned with state standards and the California Mathematics Framework's Big Ideas, California Math Expressions helps students make sense of math, deepen their understanding and confidently solve real-world problems through meaningful, connected learning.

Backed by a decade of research funded by the National Science Foundation on how to effectively teach students math from an early age, California Math Expressions was developed by Dr. Karen Fuson, Professor Emerita of Learning Sciences and the School of Education and Social Policy, as well as the Department of Psychology at Northwestern University. Dr. Fuson's research is highly regarded in the field of elementary mathematics and explores how students build on and use conceptual supports for a balanced inquiry path to mastery.

"Math Expressions has always been deeply aligned with the California Mathematics Framework, using a student-centered approach to learning that helps students enhance their numerical reasoning skills and continually function as conceptual thinkers," said Maggie DeMont, general manager of Heinemann. "Heinemann is delighted that the California BOE has approved California Math Expressions for K-6 classrooms, making this truly transformative approach to math instruction accessible to teachers and students across the state."

For more information about California Math Expressions, please visit: https://www.heinemann.com/mathexpressions/california/

